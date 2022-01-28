Matthew Stafford has player prop betting options available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET airing on FOX. Stafford's Los Angeles Rams square off against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium in the NFC Championship Game.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Stafford leads Los Angeles with 4,886 passing yards (287.4 ypg) on 404-of-601 with 41 touchdowns against 17 interceptions this season.

He's also figured in the ground game, with 43 rushing yards (2.5 ypg) on 32 carries.

The Rams have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.

Stafford has thrown 112 passes in the red zone this season, 57.4% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Stafford averages 276 passing yards per game in three matchups against the 49ers, 3.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.

Stafford threw multiple TDs in all of those contests against the 49ers, while throwing multiple TDs twice.

Note: Stafford's stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.

The 227.9 yards per game the 49ers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.

The 49ers have conceded 25 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them 12th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, Stafford completed 73.7 percent of his pass attempts for 366 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.

He tacked on four carries for six yards while scoring one rushing touchdown.

In his last three games, Stafford has thrown for 806 yards (268.7 per game) while completing 71.3% of his passes (62-of-87), with seven touchdowns and two interceptions.

He also has 28 rushing yards on 10 carries (plus two rushing touchdowns), averaging 9.3 yards per game on the ground.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 191 31.5% 145 1947 16 37 32.7% Van Jefferson 89 14.7% 50 802 6 15 13.3% Tyler Higbee 85 14.0% 61 560 5 18 15.9%

