Matthew Stafford Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles vs. San Francisco

Matthew Stafford has player prop betting options available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET airing on FOX. Stafford's Los Angeles Rams square off against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium in the NFC Championship Game.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Stafford leads Los Angeles with 4,886 passing yards (287.4 ypg) on 404-of-601 with 41 touchdowns against 17 interceptions this season.
  • He's also figured in the ground game, with 43 rushing yards (2.5 ypg) on 32 carries.
  • The Rams have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
  • Stafford has thrown 112 passes in the red zone this season, 57.4% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Stafford's matchup with the 49ers.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • Stafford averages 276 passing yards per game in three matchups against the 49ers, 3.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Stafford threw multiple TDs in all of those contests against the 49ers, while throwing multiple TDs twice.
  • Note: Stafford's stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.
  • The 227.9 yards per game the 49ers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
  • The 49ers have conceded 25 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them 12th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, Stafford completed 73.7 percent of his pass attempts for 366 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.
  • He tacked on four carries for six yards while scoring one rushing touchdown.
  • In his last three games, Stafford has thrown for 806 yards (268.7 per game) while completing 71.3% of his passes (62-of-87), with seven touchdowns and two interceptions.
  • He also has 28 rushing yards on 10 carries (plus two rushing touchdowns), averaging 9.3 yards per game on the ground.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Cooper Kupp

191

31.5%

145

1947

16

37

32.7%

Van Jefferson

89

14.7%

50

802

6

15

13.3%

Tyler Higbee

85

14.0%

61

560

5

18

15.9%

