Matthew Stafford Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles vs. San Francisco
Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds
Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Stafford leads Los Angeles with 4,886 passing yards (287.4 ypg) on 404-of-601 with 41 touchdowns against 17 interceptions this season.
- He's also figured in the ground game, with 43 rushing yards (2.5 ypg) on 32 carries.
- The Rams have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
- Stafford has thrown 112 passes in the red zone this season, 57.4% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- Stafford averages 276 passing yards per game in three matchups against the 49ers, 3.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Stafford threw multiple TDs in all of those contests against the 49ers, while throwing multiple TDs twice.
- Note: Stafford's stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.
- The 227.9 yards per game the 49ers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
- The 49ers have conceded 25 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them 12th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, Stafford completed 73.7 percent of his pass attempts for 366 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.
- He tacked on four carries for six yards while scoring one rushing touchdown.
- In his last three games, Stafford has thrown for 806 yards (268.7 per game) while completing 71.3% of his passes (62-of-87), with seven touchdowns and two interceptions.
- He also has 28 rushing yards on 10 carries (plus two rushing touchdowns), averaging 9.3 yards per game on the ground.
Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cooper Kupp
191
31.5%
145
1947
16
37
32.7%
Van Jefferson
89
14.7%
50
802
6
15
13.3%
Tyler Higbee
85
14.0%
61
560
5
18
15.9%
