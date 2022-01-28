Tee Higgins Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Kansas City
Tee Higgins Prop Bet Odds
Tee Higgins Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Higgins has caught 74 passes on 110 targets for 1,091 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 64.2 yards per game.
- Higgins has been the target of 110 of his team's 555 passing attempts this season, or 19.8% of the target share.
- Higgins (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 18.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.0% of the time while running the football 44.0% of the time.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Higgins had 62 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Chiefs, 9.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (71.5).
- Higgins did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Chiefs.
- The Chiefs have the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 263.6 yards per game through the air.
- The Chiefs have given up 27 passing TDs this season (1.6 per game), ranking them 16th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Against the Titans in the AFC Divisional round, Higgins racked up 96 yards on seven receptions (nine targets).
- Higgins has also added eight grabs for 106 yards over his last three outings. He was targeted 13 times and put up 35.3 receiving yards per game.
Higgins' Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tee Higgins
110
19.8%
74
1091
6
11
18.3%
Ja'Marr Chase
128
23.1%
81
1455
13
12
20.0%
Tyler Boyd
94
16.9%
67
828
5
7
11.7%
C.J. Uzomah
63
11.4%
49
493
5
7
11.7%
