In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Tee Higgins and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 3:00 PM ET on CBS. Higgins' Cincinnati Bengals head into a showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Championship Game.

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Odds

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Higgins has caught 74 passes on 110 targets for 1,091 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 64.2 yards per game.

Higgins has been the target of 110 of his team's 555 passing attempts this season, or 19.8% of the target share.

Higgins (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 18.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.0% of the time while running the football 44.0% of the time.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Higgins had 62 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Chiefs, 9.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (71.5).

Higgins did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Chiefs.

The Chiefs have the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 263.6 yards per game through the air.

The Chiefs have given up 27 passing TDs this season (1.6 per game), ranking them 16th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Titans in the AFC Divisional round, Higgins racked up 96 yards on seven receptions (nine targets).

Higgins has also added eight grabs for 106 yards over his last three outings. He was targeted 13 times and put up 35.3 receiving yards per game.

Higgins' Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tee Higgins 110 19.8% 74 1091 6 11 18.3% Ja'Marr Chase 128 23.1% 81 1455 13 12 20.0% Tyler Boyd 94 16.9% 67 828 5 7 11.7% C.J. Uzomah 63 11.4% 49 493 5 7 11.7%

