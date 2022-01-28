Bookmakers have posted plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Travis Kelce, who takes to the field at 3:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs square off against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Championship Game of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kelce has totaled 1,125 receiving yards (66.2 per game) and nine touchdowns, reeling in 92 balls on 134 targets.

So far this season, 19.9% of the 675 passes thrown by his team have gone Kelce's way.

Kelce (16 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.8% of his team's 101 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs have run 61.0% passing plays and 39.0% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Against the Bengals, Kelce has averaged 60 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 16.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Kelce, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Kelce's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.

The Bengals are allowing 264.6 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.

With 26 passing TDs allowed this season, the Bengals defense is ranked 13th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Bills, Kelce picked up 96 yards on eight receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Kelce's 21 targets have resulted in 17 grabs for 238 yards (79.3 ypg) and three touchdowns in his last three games.

Kelce's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Travis Kelce 134 19.9% 92 1125 9 16 15.8% Tyreek Hill 159 23.6% 111 1239 9 23 22.8% Mecole Hardman 83 12.3% 59 693 2 15 14.9% Byron Pringle 60 8.9% 42 568 5 6 5.9%

