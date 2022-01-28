Tyler Boyd Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Kansas City
Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds
Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Boyd's 94 targets have led to 67 grabs for 828 yards (48.7 per game) and five touchdowns.
- So far this season, 16.9% of the 555 passes thrown by his team have gone Boyd's way.
- With seven targets in the red zone this season, Boyd has been on the receiving end of 11.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals have run 56.0% passing plays and 44.0% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- In his two matchups against the Chiefs, Boyd's 31.5 receiving yards average is 8.0 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (39.5).
- Boyd, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- This week Boyd will face the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense (263.6 yards allowed per game).
- With 27 passing TDs allowed this year, the Chiefs defense is ranked 16th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the Titans in the AFC Divisional round, Boyd picked up 17 yards on two receptions (three targets).
- Boyd has put up 43 yards over his last three outings (14.3 per game) with one touchdown, hauling in six passes on eight targets.
Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyler Boyd
94
16.9%
67
828
5
7
11.7%
Ja'Marr Chase
128
23.1%
81
1455
13
12
20.0%
Tee Higgins
110
19.8%
74
1091
6
11
18.3%
C.J. Uzomah
63
11.4%
49
493
5
7
11.7%
