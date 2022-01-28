Oddsmakers have listed player prop bets for Tyler Boyd ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Boyd and the Cincinnati Bengals head into a showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Championship Game of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Boyd's 94 targets have led to 67 grabs for 828 yards (48.7 per game) and five touchdowns.

So far this season, 16.9% of the 555 passes thrown by his team have gone Boyd's way.

With seven targets in the red zone this season, Boyd has been on the receiving end of 11.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have run 56.0% passing plays and 44.0% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

In his two matchups against the Chiefs, Boyd's 31.5 receiving yards average is 8.0 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (39.5).

Boyd, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

This week Boyd will face the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense (263.6 yards allowed per game).

With 27 passing TDs allowed this year, the Chiefs defense is ranked 16th in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Titans in the AFC Divisional round, Boyd picked up 17 yards on two receptions (three targets).

Boyd has put up 43 yards over his last three outings (14.3 per game) with one touchdown, hauling in six passes on eight targets.

Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Boyd 94 16.9% 67 828 5 7 11.7% Ja'Marr Chase 128 23.1% 81 1455 13 12 20.0% Tee Higgins 110 19.8% 74 1091 6 11 18.3% C.J. Uzomah 63 11.4% 49 493 5 7 11.7%

