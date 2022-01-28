Skip to main content
Tyler Boyd Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Kansas City

Oddsmakers have listed player prop bets for Tyler Boyd ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Boyd and the Cincinnati Bengals head into a showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Championship Game of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Boyd's 94 targets have led to 67 grabs for 828 yards (48.7 per game) and five touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 16.9% of the 555 passes thrown by his team have gone Boyd's way.
  • With seven targets in the red zone this season, Boyd has been on the receiving end of 11.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals have run 56.0% passing plays and 44.0% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • In his two matchups against the Chiefs, Boyd's 31.5 receiving yards average is 8.0 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (39.5).
  • Boyd, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • This week Boyd will face the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense (263.6 yards allowed per game).
  • With 27 passing TDs allowed this year, the Chiefs defense is ranked 16th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Titans in the AFC Divisional round, Boyd picked up 17 yards on two receptions (three targets).
  • Boyd has put up 43 yards over his last three outings (14.3 per game) with one touchdown, hauling in six passes on eight targets.

Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyler Boyd

94

16.9%

67

828

5

7

11.7%

Ja'Marr Chase

128

23.1%

81

1455

13

12

20.0%

Tee Higgins

110

19.8%

74

1091

6

11

18.3%

C.J. Uzomah

63

11.4%

49

493

5

7

11.7%

