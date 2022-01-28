Before placing any wagers on Tyler Higbee's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 6:30 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Higbee's Los Angeles Rams head into a showdown with the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium in the NFC Championship Game.

Tyler Higbee Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Higbee Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Higbee has 560 receiving yards on 61 receptions (85 targets), with five touchdowns, averaging 32.9 yards per game.

Higbee has been the target of 14.0% (85 total) of his team's 607 passing attempts this season.

Higbee has seen the ball thrown his way 18 times in the red zone this season, 15.9% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams have called a pass in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Higbee's 26.1 receiving yards per game in his 12 matchups against the 49ers are 15.4 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Higbee, in 12 matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. And he had multiple TDs in one of those three games.

This week Higbee will face the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense (227.9 yards allowed per game).

The 49ers' defense is 12th in the NFL, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Buccaneers in the NFC Divisional round, Higbee totaled 51 yards on four receptions (seven targets).

Higbee has recorded 152 receiving yards (50.7 per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 13 passes on 19 targets during his last three games.

Higbee's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Higbee 85 14.0% 61 560 5 18 15.9% Cooper Kupp 191 31.5% 145 1947 16 37 32.7% Van Jefferson 89 14.7% 50 802 6 15 13.3% Robert Woods 69 11.4% 45 556 4 16 14.2%

