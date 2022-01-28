Skip to main content
Tyler Higbee Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles vs. San Francisco

Before placing any wagers on Tyler Higbee's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 6:30 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Higbee's Los Angeles Rams head into a showdown with the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium in the NFC Championship Game.

Tyler Higbee Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Higbee has 560 receiving yards on 61 receptions (85 targets), with five touchdowns, averaging 32.9 yards per game.
  • Higbee has been the target of 14.0% (85 total) of his team's 607 passing attempts this season.
  • Higbee has seen the ball thrown his way 18 times in the red zone this season, 15.9% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams have called a pass in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • Higbee's 26.1 receiving yards per game in his 12 matchups against the 49ers are 15.4 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Higbee, in 12 matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. And he had multiple TDs in one of those three games.
  • This week Higbee will face the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense (227.9 yards allowed per game).
  • The 49ers' defense is 12th in the NFL, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Buccaneers in the NFC Divisional round, Higbee totaled 51 yards on four receptions (seven targets).
  • Higbee has recorded 152 receiving yards (50.7 per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 13 passes on 19 targets during his last three games.

Higbee's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyler Higbee

85

14.0%

61

560

5

18

15.9%

Cooper Kupp

191

31.5%

145

1947

16

37

32.7%

Van Jefferson

89

14.7%

50

802

6

15

13.3%

Robert Woods

69

11.4%

45

556

4

16

14.2%

