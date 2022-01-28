Tyler Higbee Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles vs. San Francisco
Tyler Higbee Prop Bet Odds
Tyler Higbee Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Higbee has 560 receiving yards on 61 receptions (85 targets), with five touchdowns, averaging 32.9 yards per game.
- Higbee has been the target of 14.0% (85 total) of his team's 607 passing attempts this season.
- Higbee has seen the ball thrown his way 18 times in the red zone this season, 15.9% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams have called a pass in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- Higbee's 26.1 receiving yards per game in his 12 matchups against the 49ers are 15.4 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Higbee, in 12 matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. And he had multiple TDs in one of those three games.
- This week Higbee will face the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense (227.9 yards allowed per game).
- The 49ers' defense is 12th in the NFL, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Buccaneers in the NFC Divisional round, Higbee totaled 51 yards on four receptions (seven targets).
- Higbee has recorded 152 receiving yards (50.7 per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 13 passes on 19 targets during his last three games.
Higbee's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyler Higbee
85
14.0%
61
560
5
18
15.9%
Cooper Kupp
191
31.5%
145
1947
16
37
32.7%
Van Jefferson
89
14.7%
50
802
6
15
13.3%
Robert Woods
69
11.4%
45
556
4
16
14.2%
