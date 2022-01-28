Tyreek Hill will have several player prop betting options available when he suits up on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET live on CBS. Hill's Kansas City Chiefs enter a showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Championship Game.

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hill's team-high 1,239 receiving yards (72.9 per game) have come on 111 receptions (159 targets) including nine touchdowns.

So far this season, 23.6% of the 675 passes thrown by his team have gone Hill's way.

Hill has seen the ball thrown his way 23 times in the red zone this season, 22.8% of his team's 101 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs have run 61.0% passing plays and 39.0% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Hill's 54 receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the Bengals are 23.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Hill has caught a touchdown pass versus the Bengals once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The Bengals are conceding 264.6 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bengals defense is ranked 13th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Bills in the AFC Divisional round, Hill racked up 150 yards on 11 receptions (13 targets) while scoring one touchdown.

Hill has 17 catches on 21 targets for 209 yards and two touchdowns over his last three games, averaging 69.7 yards per game.

Hill's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyreek Hill 159 23.6% 111 1239 9 23 22.8% Travis Kelce 134 19.9% 92 1125 9 16 15.8% Mecole Hardman 83 12.3% 59 693 2 15 14.9% Byron Pringle 60 8.9% 42 568 5 6 5.9%

