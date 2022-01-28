Skip to main content
Tyreek Hill Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Kansas City vs. Cincinnati

Tyreek Hill will have several player prop betting options available when he suits up on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET live on CBS. Hill's Kansas City Chiefs enter a showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Championship Game.

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hill's team-high 1,239 receiving yards (72.9 per game) have come on 111 receptions (159 targets) including nine touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 23.6% of the 675 passes thrown by his team have gone Hill's way.
  • Hill has seen the ball thrown his way 23 times in the red zone this season, 22.8% of his team's 101 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chiefs have run 61.0% passing plays and 39.0% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Hill's 54 receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the Bengals are 23.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Hill has caught a touchdown pass versus the Bengals once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The Bengals are conceding 264.6 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bengals defense is ranked 13th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Bills in the AFC Divisional round, Hill racked up 150 yards on 11 receptions (13 targets) while scoring one touchdown.
  • Hill has 17 catches on 21 targets for 209 yards and two touchdowns over his last three games, averaging 69.7 yards per game.

Hill's Kansas City Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyreek Hill

159

23.6%

111

1239

9

23

22.8%

Travis Kelce

134

19.9%

92

1125

9

16

15.8%

Mecole Hardman

83

12.3%

59

693

2

15

14.9%

Byron Pringle

60

8.9%

42

568

5

6

5.9%

