Tyreek Hill Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Kansas City vs. Cincinnati
Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds
Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hill's team-high 1,239 receiving yards (72.9 per game) have come on 111 receptions (159 targets) including nine touchdowns.
- So far this season, 23.6% of the 675 passes thrown by his team have gone Hill's way.
- Hill has seen the ball thrown his way 23 times in the red zone this season, 22.8% of his team's 101 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chiefs have run 61.0% passing plays and 39.0% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Hill's 54 receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the Bengals are 23.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Hill has caught a touchdown pass versus the Bengals once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The Bengals are conceding 264.6 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bengals defense is ranked 13th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Bills in the AFC Divisional round, Hill racked up 150 yards on 11 receptions (13 targets) while scoring one touchdown.
- Hill has 17 catches on 21 targets for 209 yards and two touchdowns over his last three games, averaging 69.7 yards per game.
Hill's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyreek Hill
159
23.6%
111
1239
9
23
22.8%
Travis Kelce
134
19.9%
92
1125
9
16
15.8%
Mecole Hardman
83
12.3%
59
693
2
15
14.9%
Byron Pringle
60
8.9%
42
568
5
6
5.9%
