Van Jefferson Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles vs. San Francisco
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds
Van Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jefferson has totaled 802 receiving yards (47.2 per game) and six touchdowns, hauling in 50 balls on 89 targets.
- Jefferson has been the target of 89 of his team's 607 passing attempts this season, or 14.7% of the target share.
- Jefferson has seen the ball thrown his way 15 times in the red zone this season, 13.3% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams have thrown the football in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jefferson's matchup with the 49ers.
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- In his four matchups against the 49ers, Jefferson's 23.2 receiving yards average is 7.3 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (30.5).
- In four matchups versus the 49ers, Jefferson has not had a touchdown catch.
- The 49ers are conceding 227.9 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
- The 49ers have allowed 25 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 12th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Against the Buccaneers in the NFC Divisional round, Jefferson racked up 29 yards on two receptions (three targets).
- Over his last three games, Jefferson has 101 receiving yards on five receptions (seven targets), averaging 33.7 yards per game.
Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Van Jefferson
89
14.7%
50
802
6
15
13.3%
Cooper Kupp
191
31.5%
145
1947
16
37
32.7%
Tyler Higbee
85
14.0%
61
560
5
18
15.9%
Robert Woods
69
11.4%
45
556
4
16
14.2%
Powered By Data Skrive