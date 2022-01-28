Skip to main content
Van Jefferson Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles vs. San Francisco

Oddsmakers have posted plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Van Jefferson, who takes to the field at 6:30 PM ET broadcast on FOX. The NFC Championship Game will see Jefferson's Los Angeles Rams hit the field against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jefferson has totaled 802 receiving yards (47.2 per game) and six touchdowns, hauling in 50 balls on 89 targets.
  • Jefferson has been the target of 89 of his team's 607 passing attempts this season, or 14.7% of the target share.
  • Jefferson has seen the ball thrown his way 15 times in the red zone this season, 13.3% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams have thrown the football in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • In his four matchups against the 49ers, Jefferson's 23.2 receiving yards average is 7.3 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (30.5).
  • In four matchups versus the 49ers, Jefferson has not had a touchdown catch.
  • The 49ers are conceding 227.9 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
  • The 49ers have allowed 25 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 12th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Buccaneers in the NFC Divisional round, Jefferson racked up 29 yards on two receptions (three targets).
  • Over his last three games, Jefferson has 101 receiving yards on five receptions (seven targets), averaging 33.7 yards per game.

Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Van Jefferson

89

14.7%

50

802

6

15

13.3%

Cooper Kupp

191

31.5%

145

1947

16

37

32.7%

Tyler Higbee

85

14.0%

61

560

5

18

15.9%

Robert Woods

69

11.4%

45

556

4

16

14.2%

Powered By Data Skrive