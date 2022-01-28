Oddsmakers have posted plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Van Jefferson, who takes to the field at 6:30 PM ET broadcast on FOX. The NFC Championship Game will see Jefferson's Los Angeles Rams hit the field against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jefferson has totaled 802 receiving yards (47.2 per game) and six touchdowns, hauling in 50 balls on 89 targets.

Jefferson has been the target of 89 of his team's 607 passing attempts this season, or 14.7% of the target share.

Jefferson has seen the ball thrown his way 15 times in the red zone this season, 13.3% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams have thrown the football in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

In his four matchups against the 49ers, Jefferson's 23.2 receiving yards average is 7.3 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (30.5).

In four matchups versus the 49ers, Jefferson has not had a touchdown catch.

The 49ers are conceding 227.9 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.

The 49ers have allowed 25 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 12th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Buccaneers in the NFC Divisional round, Jefferson racked up 29 yards on two receptions (three targets).

Over his last three games, Jefferson has 101 receiving yards on five receptions (seven targets), averaging 33.7 yards per game.

Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Van Jefferson 89 14.7% 50 802 6 15 13.3% Cooper Kupp 191 31.5% 145 1947 16 37 32.7% Tyler Higbee 85 14.0% 61 560 5 18 15.9% Robert Woods 69 11.4% 45 556 4 16 14.2%

