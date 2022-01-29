Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Brandon Aiyuk Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles

Before Brandon Aiyuk hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 6:30 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Aiyuk's San Francisco 49ers head into a showdown with the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in the NFC Championship Game.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Aiyuk has 56 receptions (on 84 targets) for 826 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 48.6 yards per game.
  • Aiyuk has been the target of 84 of his team's 514 passing attempts this season, or 16.3% of the target share.
  • With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Aiyuk has been on the receiving end of 15.9% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.
  • The 49ers have thrown the ball in 50.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Aiyuk's matchup with the Rams.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • In his three matchups against the Rams, Aiyuk's 48.3 receiving yards average is 0.8 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (47.5).
  • In three matchups, Aiyuk has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Rams.
  • The 263.3 yards per game the Rams are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.0 passing TDs conceded per game, the Rams defense is ranked second in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Aiyuk did not record a catch in the NFC Divisional round against the Packers.
  • Over his last three outings, Aiyuk's 11 catches are good enough for 173 yards (57.7 ypg). He's been targeted 14 times.

Aiyuk's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Brandon Aiyuk

84

16.3%

56

826

5

10

15.9%

Deebo Samuel

121

23.5%

77

1405

6

9

14.3%

George Kittle

94

18.3%

71

910

6

9

14.3%

Kyle Juszczyk

38

7.4%

30

296

1

5

7.9%

Powered By Data Skrive