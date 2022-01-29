Before Brandon Aiyuk hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 6:30 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Aiyuk's San Francisco 49ers head into a showdown with the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in the NFC Championship Game.

Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Odds

Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Aiyuk has 56 receptions (on 84 targets) for 826 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 48.6 yards per game.

Aiyuk has been the target of 84 of his team's 514 passing attempts this season, or 16.3% of the target share.

With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Aiyuk has been on the receiving end of 15.9% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers have thrown the ball in 50.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

In his three matchups against the Rams, Aiyuk's 48.3 receiving yards average is 0.8 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (47.5).

In three matchups, Aiyuk has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Rams.

The 263.3 yards per game the Rams are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.0 passing TDs conceded per game, the Rams defense is ranked second in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Aiyuk did not record a catch in the NFC Divisional round against the Packers.

Over his last three outings, Aiyuk's 11 catches are good enough for 173 yards (57.7 ypg). He's been targeted 14 times.

Aiyuk's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Brandon Aiyuk 84 16.3% 56 826 5 10 15.9% Deebo Samuel 121 23.5% 77 1405 6 9 14.3% George Kittle 94 18.3% 71 910 6 9 14.3% Kyle Juszczyk 38 7.4% 30 296 1 5 7.9%

