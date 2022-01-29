Before Clyde Edwards-Helaire hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 3:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. The AFC Championship Game will see Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Chiefs enter a showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Odds

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Edwards-Helaire has rushed for 517 yards (30.4 per game) on 119 carries with four touchdowns.

He's also caught 19 passes for 129 yards (7.6 per game) and two touchdowns.

He has handled 119, or 27.6%, of his team's 431 rushing attempts this season.

The Chiefs have run 61.0% passing plays and 39.0% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Edwards-Helaire's matchup with the Bengals.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Edwards-Helaire finished with zero rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Bengals, 37.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Edwards-Helaire did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Bengals.

In terms of defending against the run, the Bengals are fifth in the NFL, conceding 102.5 yards per game.

The Chiefs are up against the NFL's 14th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (15 this season).

Recent Performances

Against the Bills in the AFC Divisional round, Edwards-Helaire rushed seven times for 60 yards (8.6 yards per carry).

During his last three games, Edwards-Helaire has racked up seven carries for 60 yards (20.0 per game).

Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Clyde Edwards-Helaire 119 27.6% 517 4 12 15.2% 4.3 Darrel Williams 144 33.4% 558 6 28 35.4% 3.9 Patrick Mahomes II 66 15.3% 381 2 17 21.5% 5.8 Derrick Gore 51 11.8% 256 2 9 11.4% 5.0

Powered By Data Skrive