Cooper Kupp Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles vs. San Francisco
Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds
Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kupp's 1,947 receiving yards lead all receivers on the Rams. He's been targeted 191 times and has collected 145 receptions and 16 touchdowns (114.5 yards per game).
- Kupp has been the target of 31.5% (191 total) of his team's 607 passing attempts this season.
- Kupp (37 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 32.7% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams have called a pass in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- In his nine matchups against the 49ers, Kupp's 39.7 receiving yards average is 61.8 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (101.5).
- In nine matchups versus the 49ers, Kupp has had a touchdown catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.
- The 49ers have the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 227.9 yards per game through the air.
- The 49ers' defense is 12th in the league, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Buccaneers, Kupp picked up 183 yards on nine receptions (averaging 20.3 yards per catch) while scoring one touchdown.
- Over his last three outings, Kupp's 25 targets have resulted in 21 grabs for 362 yards (120.7 ypg) and three touchdowns.
Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cooper Kupp
191
31.5%
145
1947
16
37
32.7%
Van Jefferson
89
14.7%
50
802
6
15
13.3%
Tyler Higbee
85
14.0%
61
560
5
18
15.9%
Robert Woods
69
11.4%
45
556
4
16
14.2%
