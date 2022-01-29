There will be player prop bet markets available for Cooper Kupp ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 6:30 PM ET live on FOX. Kupp and the Los Angeles Rams square off against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium in the NFC Championship Game of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kupp's 1,947 receiving yards lead all receivers on the Rams. He's been targeted 191 times and has collected 145 receptions and 16 touchdowns (114.5 yards per game).

Kupp has been the target of 31.5% (191 total) of his team's 607 passing attempts this season.

Kupp (37 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 32.7% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams have called a pass in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

In his nine matchups against the 49ers, Kupp's 39.7 receiving yards average is 61.8 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (101.5).

In nine matchups versus the 49ers, Kupp has had a touchdown catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.

The 49ers have the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 227.9 yards per game through the air.

The 49ers' defense is 12th in the league, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Buccaneers, Kupp picked up 183 yards on nine receptions (averaging 20.3 yards per catch) while scoring one touchdown.

Over his last three outings, Kupp's 25 targets have resulted in 21 grabs for 362 yards (120.7 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 191 31.5% 145 1947 16 37 32.7% Van Jefferson 89 14.7% 50 802 6 15 13.3% Tyler Higbee 85 14.0% 61 560 5 18 15.9% Robert Woods 69 11.4% 45 556 4 16 14.2%

Powered By Data Skrive