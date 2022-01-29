Deebo Samuel Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles
Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds
Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Samuel has been targeted 121 times and has 77 catches, leading the 49ers with 1,405 receiving yards (82.6 ypg) plus six touchdowns.
- Samuel has been the target of 23.5% (121 total) of his team's 514 passing attempts this season.
- Samuel has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 14.3% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.
- The 49ers, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.7% of the time while running the football 49.3% of the time.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Samuel has averaged 73.3 receiving yards per game over his six career matchups against the Rams, 20.8 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In six matchups versus the Rams, Samuel has had a TD catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.
- The 263.3 yards per game the Rams are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
- The Rams have surrendered 17 touchdowns through the air (1.0 per game). They are second in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Packers in the NFC Divisional round, Samuel totaled 44 yards on three receptions (four targets).
- Samuel has 10 receptions (on 13 targets) for 177 yards in his last three games, averaging 59.0 yards per game.
Samuel's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Deebo Samuel
121
23.5%
77
1405
6
9
14.3%
George Kittle
94
18.3%
71
910
6
9
14.3%
Brandon Aiyuk
84
16.3%
56
826
5
10
15.9%
Kyle Juszczyk
38
7.4%
30
296
1
5
7.9%
