Deebo Samuel Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles

There will be player props available for Deebo Samuel ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 6:30 PM ET live on FOX. The NFC Championship Game will see Samuel's San Francisco 49ers head into a showdown with the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Samuel has been targeted 121 times and has 77 catches, leading the 49ers with 1,405 receiving yards (82.6 ypg) plus six touchdowns.
  • Samuel has been the target of 23.5% (121 total) of his team's 514 passing attempts this season.
  • Samuel has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 14.3% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.
  • The 49ers, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.7% of the time while running the football 49.3% of the time.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Samuel has averaged 73.3 receiving yards per game over his six career matchups against the Rams, 20.8 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In six matchups versus the Rams, Samuel has had a TD catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.
  • The 263.3 yards per game the Rams are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Rams have surrendered 17 touchdowns through the air (1.0 per game). They are second in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Packers in the NFC Divisional round, Samuel totaled 44 yards on three receptions (four targets).
  • Samuel has 10 receptions (on 13 targets) for 177 yards in his last three games, averaging 59.0 yards per game.

Samuel's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Deebo Samuel

121

23.5%

77

1405

6

9

14.3%

George Kittle

94

18.3%

71

910

6

9

14.3%

Brandon Aiyuk

84

16.3%

56

826

5

10

15.9%

Kyle Juszczyk

38

7.4%

30

296

1

5

7.9%

