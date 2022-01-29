There will be player props available for Deebo Samuel ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 6:30 PM ET live on FOX. The NFC Championship Game will see Samuel's San Francisco 49ers head into a showdown with the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Samuel has been targeted 121 times and has 77 catches, leading the 49ers with 1,405 receiving yards (82.6 ypg) plus six touchdowns.

Samuel has been the target of 23.5% (121 total) of his team's 514 passing attempts this season.

Samuel has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 14.3% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.7% of the time while running the football 49.3% of the time.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Samuel has averaged 73.3 receiving yards per game over his six career matchups against the Rams, 20.8 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In six matchups versus the Rams, Samuel has had a TD catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.

The 263.3 yards per game the Rams are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.

The Rams have surrendered 17 touchdowns through the air (1.0 per game). They are second in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Packers in the NFC Divisional round, Samuel totaled 44 yards on three receptions (four targets).

Samuel has 10 receptions (on 13 targets) for 177 yards in his last three games, averaging 59.0 yards per game.

Samuel's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deebo Samuel 121 23.5% 77 1405 6 9 14.3% George Kittle 94 18.3% 71 910 6 9 14.3% Brandon Aiyuk 84 16.3% 56 826 5 10 15.9% Kyle Juszczyk 38 7.4% 30 296 1 5 7.9%

