Elijah Mitchell Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles

Oddsmakers have posted player prop bets for Elijah Mitchell ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET airing on FOX. The NFC Championship Game will see Mitchell's San Francisco 49ers enter a showdown against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mitchell has picked up a team-high 963 rushing yards (56.6 per game) and scored five touchdowns.
  • He's also added 19 catches for 137 yards (8.1 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has received 207 of his team's 499 carries this season (41.5%).
  • The 49ers, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.7% of the time while running the football 49.3% of the time.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • In his two career matchups against them, Mitchell has averaged 88 rushing yards against the Rams, 19.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Mitchell, in two matchups against the Rams, has not run for a TD.
  • Mitchell will go up against a Rams squad that allows 103.2 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's sixth-ranked rush defense.
  • The Rams have allowed 18 rushing touchdowns, 23rd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup against the Packers, Mitchell carried the ball 17 times for 53 yards.
  • Mitchell added three catches for 18 yards.
  • In his last three games, Mitchell has rushed for 234 yards (78.0 per game) on 65 carries with one touchdown.

Mitchell's San Francisco Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Elijah Mitchell

207

41.5%

963

5

21

35.6%

4.7

Deebo Samuel

59

11.8%

365

8

14

23.7%

6.2

Jeff Wilson Jr.

79

15.8%

294

2

9

15.3%

3.7

Trey Lance

38

7.6%

168

1

4

6.8%

4.4

