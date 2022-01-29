Elijah Mitchell Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles
Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Odds
Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mitchell has picked up a team-high 963 rushing yards (56.6 per game) and scored five touchdowns.
- He's also added 19 catches for 137 yards (8.1 per game) and one touchdown.
- He has received 207 of his team's 499 carries this season (41.5%).
- The 49ers, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.7% of the time while running the football 49.3% of the time.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- In his two career matchups against them, Mitchell has averaged 88 rushing yards against the Rams, 19.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Mitchell, in two matchups against the Rams, has not run for a TD.
- Mitchell will go up against a Rams squad that allows 103.2 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's sixth-ranked rush defense.
- The Rams have allowed 18 rushing touchdowns, 23rd in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup against the Packers, Mitchell carried the ball 17 times for 53 yards.
- Mitchell added three catches for 18 yards.
- In his last three games, Mitchell has rushed for 234 yards (78.0 per game) on 65 carries with one touchdown.
Mitchell's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Elijah Mitchell
207
41.5%
963
5
21
35.6%
4.7
Deebo Samuel
59
11.8%
365
8
14
23.7%
6.2
Jeff Wilson Jr.
79
15.8%
294
2
9
15.3%
3.7
Trey Lance
38
7.6%
168
1
4
6.8%
4.4
