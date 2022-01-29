Oddsmakers have posted player prop bets for Elijah Mitchell ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET airing on FOX. The NFC Championship Game will see Mitchell's San Francisco 49ers enter a showdown against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Odds

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mitchell has picked up a team-high 963 rushing yards (56.6 per game) and scored five touchdowns.

He's also added 19 catches for 137 yards (8.1 per game) and one touchdown.

He has received 207 of his team's 499 carries this season (41.5%).

The 49ers, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.7% of the time while running the football 49.3% of the time.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

In his two career matchups against them, Mitchell has averaged 88 rushing yards against the Rams, 19.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Mitchell, in two matchups against the Rams, has not run for a TD.

Mitchell will go up against a Rams squad that allows 103.2 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's sixth-ranked rush defense.

The Rams have allowed 18 rushing touchdowns, 23rd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup against the Packers, Mitchell carried the ball 17 times for 53 yards.

Mitchell added three catches for 18 yards.

In his last three games, Mitchell has rushed for 234 yards (78.0 per game) on 65 carries with one touchdown.

Mitchell's San Francisco Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Elijah Mitchell 207 41.5% 963 5 21 35.6% 4.7 Deebo Samuel 59 11.8% 365 8 14 23.7% 6.2 Jeff Wilson Jr. 79 15.8% 294 2 9 15.3% 3.7 Trey Lance 38 7.6% 168 1 4 6.8% 4.4

