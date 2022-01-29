There will be player props available for George Kittle before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET live on FOX. The NFC Championship Game features a matchup between Kittle's San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

George Kittle Prop Bet Odds

George Kittle Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kittle's 71 receptions (on 94 targets) have netted him 910 yards (53.5 ypg) and six touchdowns.

Kittle has been the target of 18.3% (94 total) of his team's 514 passing attempts this season.

With nine targets in the red zone this season, Kittle has been on the receiving end of 14.3% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers have thrown the ball in 50.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kittle's matchup with the Rams.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Against the Rams, Kittle has averaged 78.4 receiving yards per game over his nine career matchups, 25.9 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In nine matchups with the Rams, Kittle has had a touchdown catch five times, but not more than one in a single contest.

This week Kittle will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (263.3 yards allowed per game).

The Rams have given up 17 passing TDs this season (1.0 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Packers, Kittle caught four passes for 63 yards (15.8 yards per reception).

Kittle put up 91 yards (on 10 catches) over his last three games. He was targeted 16 times, and averaged 30.3 yards per game.

Kittle's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % George Kittle 94 18.3% 71 910 6 9 14.3% Deebo Samuel 121 23.5% 77 1405 6 9 14.3% Brandon Aiyuk 84 16.3% 56 826 5 10 15.9% Kyle Juszczyk 38 7.4% 30 296 1 5 7.9%

Powered By Data Skrive