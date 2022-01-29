George Kittle Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles
George Kittle Prop Bet Odds
George Kittle Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kittle's 71 receptions (on 94 targets) have netted him 910 yards (53.5 ypg) and six touchdowns.
- Kittle has been the target of 18.3% (94 total) of his team's 514 passing attempts this season.
- With nine targets in the red zone this season, Kittle has been on the receiving end of 14.3% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.
- The 49ers have thrown the ball in 50.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Against the Rams, Kittle has averaged 78.4 receiving yards per game over his nine career matchups, 25.9 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In nine matchups with the Rams, Kittle has had a touchdown catch five times, but not more than one in a single contest.
- This week Kittle will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (263.3 yards allowed per game).
- The Rams have given up 17 passing TDs this season (1.0 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Packers, Kittle caught four passes for 63 yards (15.8 yards per reception).
- Kittle put up 91 yards (on 10 catches) over his last three games. He was targeted 16 times, and averaged 30.3 yards per game.
Kittle's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
George Kittle
94
18.3%
71
910
6
9
14.3%
Deebo Samuel
121
23.5%
77
1405
6
9
14.3%
Brandon Aiyuk
84
16.3%
56
826
5
10
15.9%
Kyle Juszczyk
38
7.4%
30
296
1
5
7.9%
