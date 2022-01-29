Skip to main content
George Kittle Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles

There will be player props available for George Kittle before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET live on FOX. The NFC Championship Game features a matchup between Kittle's San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

George Kittle Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kittle's 71 receptions (on 94 targets) have netted him 910 yards (53.5 ypg) and six touchdowns.
  • Kittle has been the target of 18.3% (94 total) of his team's 514 passing attempts this season.
  • With nine targets in the red zone this season, Kittle has been on the receiving end of 14.3% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.
  • The 49ers have thrown the ball in 50.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Against the Rams, Kittle has averaged 78.4 receiving yards per game over his nine career matchups, 25.9 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In nine matchups with the Rams, Kittle has had a touchdown catch five times, but not more than one in a single contest.
  • This week Kittle will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (263.3 yards allowed per game).
  • The Rams have given up 17 passing TDs this season (1.0 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Packers, Kittle caught four passes for 63 yards (15.8 yards per reception).
  • Kittle put up 91 yards (on 10 catches) over his last three games. He was targeted 16 times, and averaged 30.3 yards per game.

Kittle's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

George Kittle

94

18.3%

71

910

6

9

14.3%

Deebo Samuel

121

23.5%

77

1405

6

9

14.3%

Brandon Aiyuk

84

16.3%

56

826

5

10

15.9%

Kyle Juszczyk

38

7.4%

30

296

1

5

7.9%

