Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Ja'Marr Chase Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Kansas City

Before Ja'Marr Chase hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 3:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. The AFC Championship Game features a matchup between Chase's Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Chase's team-leading 1,455 receiving yards (85.6 per game) have come on 81 receptions (128 targets) including 13 touchdowns.
  • Chase has been the target of 128 of his team's 555 passing attempts this season, or 23.1% of the target share.
  • With 12 targets in the red zone this season, Chase has been on the receiving end of 20.0% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals have thrown the football in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Chase's matchup with the Chiefs.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Chase totaled 266 receiving yards in his only career matchup against the Chiefs, 180.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Chase caught multiple touchdowns in that contest against the Chiefs.
  • The 263.6 yards per game the Chiefs are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Chiefs have surrendered 27 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 16th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Chase put together a 109-yard performance against the Titans on five catches (21.8 yards per catch).
  • Chase's during his last three games stat line reveals 16 catches for 249 yards. He put up 83.0 yards per game, and was targeted 22 times.

Chase's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Ja'Marr Chase

128

23.1%

81

1455

13

12

20.0%

Tee Higgins

110

19.8%

74

1091

6

11

18.3%

Tyler Boyd

94

16.9%

67

828

5

7

11.7%

C.J. Uzomah

63

11.4%

49

493

5

7

11.7%

Powered By Data Skrive