Ja'Marr Chase Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Kansas City
Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds
Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Chase's team-leading 1,455 receiving yards (85.6 per game) have come on 81 receptions (128 targets) including 13 touchdowns.
- Chase has been the target of 128 of his team's 555 passing attempts this season, or 23.1% of the target share.
- With 12 targets in the red zone this season, Chase has been on the receiving end of 20.0% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals have thrown the football in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Chase totaled 266 receiving yards in his only career matchup against the Chiefs, 180.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Chase caught multiple touchdowns in that contest against the Chiefs.
- The 263.6 yards per game the Chiefs are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.
- The Chiefs have surrendered 27 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 16th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Chase put together a 109-yard performance against the Titans on five catches (21.8 yards per catch).
- Chase's during his last three games stat line reveals 16 catches for 249 yards. He put up 83.0 yards per game, and was targeted 22 times.
Chase's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ja'Marr Chase
128
23.1%
81
1455
13
12
20.0%
Tee Higgins
110
19.8%
74
1091
6
11
18.3%
Tyler Boyd
94
16.9%
67
828
5
7
11.7%
C.J. Uzomah
63
11.4%
49
493
5
7
11.7%
