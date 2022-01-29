Before Ja'Marr Chase hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 3:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. The AFC Championship Game features a matchup between Chase's Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Chase's team-leading 1,455 receiving yards (85.6 per game) have come on 81 receptions (128 targets) including 13 touchdowns.

Chase has been the target of 128 of his team's 555 passing attempts this season, or 23.1% of the target share.

With 12 targets in the red zone this season, Chase has been on the receiving end of 20.0% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have thrown the football in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Chase totaled 266 receiving yards in his only career matchup against the Chiefs, 180.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Chase caught multiple touchdowns in that contest against the Chiefs.

The 263.6 yards per game the Chiefs are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.

The Chiefs have surrendered 27 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 16th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Chase put together a 109-yard performance against the Titans on five catches (21.8 yards per catch).

Chase's during his last three games stat line reveals 16 catches for 249 yards. He put up 83.0 yards per game, and was targeted 22 times.

Chase's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 128 23.1% 81 1455 13 12 20.0% Tee Higgins 110 19.8% 74 1091 6 11 18.3% Tyler Boyd 94 16.9% 67 828 5 7 11.7% C.J. Uzomah 63 11.4% 49 493 5 7 11.7%

