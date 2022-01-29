There will be player prop bets available for Jimmy Garoppolo before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET live on FOX. The NFC Championship Game features a matchup between Garoppolo's San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Garoppolo has thrown for 3,810 yards (224.1 ypg), completing 68.3% of his passes and collecting 20 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions this season.

He has added 51 rushing yards (3.0 ypg) on 38 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

The 49ers have run 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.

Garoppolo has thrown 55 passes in the red zone this season, 45.1% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Garoppolo averaged 258.2 passing yards per game in six matchups against the Rams, 25.7 yards higher than his over/under for Sunday.

Garoppolo threw a touchdown pass five times and multiple TDS three times over three of those contests against the Rams.

Note: Garoppolo's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.

The Rams have the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 263.3 yards per game through the air.

At 1.0 passing TDs allowed per game, the Rams defense is ranked second in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Packers, Garoppolo completed 57.9 percent of his pass attempts for 131 yards with one interception.

In his last three games, Garoppolo has thrown for 619 yards (206.3 per game) while completing 65.8% of his passes (50-of-76), with one touchdown and four interceptions.

Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deebo Samuel 121 23.5% 77 1405 6 9 14.3% George Kittle 94 18.3% 71 910 6 9 14.3% Brandon Aiyuk 84 16.3% 56 826 5 10 15.9%

