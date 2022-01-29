Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Jimmy Garoppolo Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles

There will be player prop bets available for Jimmy Garoppolo before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET live on FOX. The NFC Championship Game features a matchup between Garoppolo's San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Garoppolo has thrown for 3,810 yards (224.1 ypg), completing 68.3% of his passes and collecting 20 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions this season.
  • He has added 51 rushing yards (3.0 ypg) on 38 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.
  • The 49ers have run 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Garoppolo has thrown 55 passes in the red zone this season, 45.1% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Garoppolo's matchup with the Rams.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Garoppolo averaged 258.2 passing yards per game in six matchups against the Rams, 25.7 yards higher than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Garoppolo threw a touchdown pass five times and multiple TDS three times over three of those contests against the Rams.
  • Note: Garoppolo's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
  • The Rams have the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 263.3 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.0 passing TDs allowed per game, the Rams defense is ranked second in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Packers, Garoppolo completed 57.9 percent of his pass attempts for 131 yards with one interception.
  • In his last three games, Garoppolo has thrown for 619 yards (206.3 per game) while completing 65.8% of his passes (50-of-76), with one touchdown and four interceptions.

Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Deebo Samuel

121

23.5%

77

1405

6

9

14.3%

George Kittle

94

18.3%

71

910

6

9

14.3%

Brandon Aiyuk

84

16.3%

56

826

5

10

15.9%

Powered By Data Skrive