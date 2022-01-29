Jimmy Garoppolo Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds
Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Garoppolo has thrown for 3,810 yards (224.1 ypg), completing 68.3% of his passes and collecting 20 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions this season.
- He has added 51 rushing yards (3.0 ypg) on 38 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.
- The 49ers have run 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
- Garoppolo has thrown 55 passes in the red zone this season, 45.1% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Garoppolo's matchup with the Rams.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Garoppolo averaged 258.2 passing yards per game in six matchups against the Rams, 25.7 yards higher than his over/under for Sunday.
- Garoppolo threw a touchdown pass five times and multiple TDS three times over three of those contests against the Rams.
- Note: Garoppolo's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
- The Rams have the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 263.3 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.0 passing TDs allowed per game, the Rams defense is ranked second in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Packers, Garoppolo completed 57.9 percent of his pass attempts for 131 yards with one interception.
- In his last three games, Garoppolo has thrown for 619 yards (206.3 per game) while completing 65.8% of his passes (50-of-76), with one touchdown and four interceptions.
Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Deebo Samuel
121
23.5%
77
1405
6
9
14.3%
George Kittle
94
18.3%
71
910
6
9
14.3%
Brandon Aiyuk
84
16.3%
56
826
5
10
15.9%
Powered By Data Skrive