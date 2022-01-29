Joe Burrow Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Kansas City
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds
Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Burrow has thrown for 4,611 yards while completing 70.4% of his passes (366-of-520), with 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions this year (271.2 per game).
- He's also rushed 40 times for 118 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 6.9 yards per game.
- The Bengals have thrown the ball in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
- Burrow has thrown 54 passes in the red zone this season, 45.8% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Burrow's matchup with the Chiefs.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Burrow's 446 passing yards one matchup against the Chiefs are 159.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Burrow threw multiple touchdown passes in that contest against the Chiefs.
- This week Burrow will face the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense (263.6 yards allowed per game).
- The Chiefs have allowed 27 passing TDs this season (1.6 per game), ranking them 16th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Titans, Burrow went 28-for-37 (75.7 percent) for 348 yards with one interception.
- In his last three outings, Burrow has thrown for 592 yards (197.3 per game) while completing 52 of 71 passes (73.2%), with two touchdowns and one interception.
Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ja'Marr Chase
128
23.1%
81
1455
13
12
20.0%
Tee Higgins
110
19.8%
74
1091
6
11
18.3%
Tyler Boyd
94
16.9%
67
828
5
7
11.7%
Powered By Data Skrive