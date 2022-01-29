Skip to main content
Joe Burrow Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Kansas City

Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Joe Burrow, who takes to the field at 3:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. The AFC Championship Game features a matchup between Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Burrow has thrown for 4,611 yards while completing 70.4% of his passes (366-of-520), with 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions this year (271.2 per game).
  • He's also rushed 40 times for 118 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 6.9 yards per game.
  • The Bengals have thrown the ball in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
  • Burrow has thrown 54 passes in the red zone this season, 45.8% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Burrow's 446 passing yards one matchup against the Chiefs are 159.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Burrow threw multiple touchdown passes in that contest against the Chiefs.
  • This week Burrow will face the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense (263.6 yards allowed per game).
  • The Chiefs have allowed 27 passing TDs this season (1.6 per game), ranking them 16th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Titans, Burrow went 28-for-37 (75.7 percent) for 348 yards with one interception.
  • In his last three outings, Burrow has thrown for 592 yards (197.3 per game) while completing 52 of 71 passes (73.2%), with two touchdowns and one interception.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Ja'Marr Chase

128

23.1%

81

1455

13

12

20.0%

Tee Higgins

110

19.8%

74

1091

6

11

18.3%

Tyler Boyd

94

16.9%

67

828

5

7

11.7%

