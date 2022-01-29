Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Joe Burrow, who takes to the field at 3:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. The AFC Championship Game features a matchup between Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Burrow has thrown for 4,611 yards while completing 70.4% of his passes (366-of-520), with 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions this year (271.2 per game).

He's also rushed 40 times for 118 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 6.9 yards per game.

The Bengals have thrown the ball in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.

Burrow has thrown 54 passes in the red zone this season, 45.8% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Burrow's 446 passing yards one matchup against the Chiefs are 159.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Burrow threw multiple touchdown passes in that contest against the Chiefs.

This week Burrow will face the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense (263.6 yards allowed per game).

The Chiefs have allowed 27 passing TDs this season (1.6 per game), ranking them 16th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Titans, Burrow went 28-for-37 (75.7 percent) for 348 yards with one interception.

In his last three outings, Burrow has thrown for 592 yards (197.3 per game) while completing 52 of 71 passes (73.2%), with two touchdowns and one interception.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 128 23.1% 81 1455 13 12 20.0% Tee Higgins 110 19.8% 74 1091 6 11 18.3% Tyler Boyd 94 16.9% 67 828 5 7 11.7%

