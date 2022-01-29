In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Joe Mixon and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 3:00 PM ET on CBS. The AFC Championship Game features a matchup between Mixon's Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mixon has picked up a team-high 1,205 rushing yards (70.9 per game) and scored 13 touchdowns.

He's also caught 42 passes for 314 yards (18.5 per game) and three touchdowns.

He has received 292 of his team's 436 carries this season (67.0%).

The Bengals have called a pass in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Mixon has averaged 48 rushing yards per game in his two career matchups against the Chiefs, 7.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In two games versus the Chiefs Mixon has not run for a touchdown.

The Chiefs have the NFL's 21st-ranked defense against the run, allowing 117.6 yards per game.

This year the Chiefs have allowed 15 rushing TDs. They are ranked 14th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Mixon put together a 54-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Titans, carrying the ball 14 times, while scoring one touchdown.

He tacked on 51 yards on six catches.

Over his last three games, Mixon has run for 102 yards on 31 carries (34.0 ypg), with one touchdown.

He's also hauled in 10 passes for 79 yards (26.3 per game).

Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Joe Mixon 292 67.0% 1,205 13 39 67.2% 4.1 Samaje Perine 55 12.6% 246 1 2 3.4% 4.5 Joe Burrow 40 9.2% 118 2 9 15.5% 3.0 Chris Evans 17 3.9% 77 0 1 1.7% 4.5

