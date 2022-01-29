Joe Mixon Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Kansas City
Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds
Joe Mixon Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mixon has picked up a team-high 1,205 rushing yards (70.9 per game) and scored 13 touchdowns.
- He's also caught 42 passes for 314 yards (18.5 per game) and three touchdowns.
- He has received 292 of his team's 436 carries this season (67.0%).
- The Bengals have called a pass in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Mixon has averaged 48 rushing yards per game in his two career matchups against the Chiefs, 7.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In two games versus the Chiefs Mixon has not run for a touchdown.
- The Chiefs have the NFL's 21st-ranked defense against the run, allowing 117.6 yards per game.
- This year the Chiefs have allowed 15 rushing TDs. They are ranked 14th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Mixon put together a 54-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Titans, carrying the ball 14 times, while scoring one touchdown.
- He tacked on 51 yards on six catches.
- Over his last three games, Mixon has run for 102 yards on 31 carries (34.0 ypg), with one touchdown.
- He's also hauled in 10 passes for 79 yards (26.3 per game).
Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Joe Mixon
292
67.0%
1,205
13
39
67.2%
4.1
Samaje Perine
55
12.6%
246
1
2
3.4%
4.5
Joe Burrow
40
9.2%
118
2
9
15.5%
3.0
Chris Evans
17
3.9%
77
0
1
1.7%
4.5
