Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Championship Round Odds, Plays and Insights

The AFC Championship round will include a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the current 54.5-point total in 10 of 19 games this season.

Cincinnati's games have gone over 54.5 points in six of 19 chances this season.

Sunday's over/under is 0.8 points lower than the two team's combined 55.3 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 43.5 points per game, 11.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Chiefs games this season is 51.8, 2.7 points fewer than Sunday's total of 54.5.

The 54.5 over/under in this game is 8.3 points above the 46.2 average total in Bengals games this season.

Chiefs stats and trends

Kansas City has played 19 games, with 10 wins against the spread.

This season, the Chiefs have an ATS record of 4-2 in their six games as a favorite of 7.5 points or more.

Kansas City's games this year have gone over the point total in 63.2% of its opportunities (12 times in 19 games with a set point total).

The Chiefs put up 28.2 points per game, 6.1 more than the Bengals allow per outing (22.1).

When Kansas City records more than 22.1 points, it is 6-5 against the spread and 8-3 overall.

The Chiefs average 46.0 more yards per game (396.8) than the Bengals give up per outing (350.8).

When Kansas City totals over 350.8 yards, the team is 7-7 against the spread and 10-4 overall.

The Chiefs have turned the ball over four more times (25 total) than the Bengals have forced a turnover (21) this season.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Kansas City's matchup with the Bengals.

Bengals stats and trends

Cincinnati has played 19 games, with 12 wins against the spread.

Cincinnati's games this season have hit the over in 42.1% of its opportunities (eight times in 19 games with a set point total).

The Bengals put up 27.1 points per game, 5.7 more than the Chiefs give up (21.4).

Cincinnati is 8-5 against the spread and 9-4 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.4 points.

The Bengals average just 7.4 fewer yards per game (361.5) than the Chiefs give up (368.9).

Cincinnati is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team amasses over 368.9 yards.

The Bengals have 21 giveaways this season, while the Chiefs have 29 takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home this year, Kansas City is 6-5 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

At home, the Chiefs are 3-1 ATS as 7.5-point favorites or more.

Kansas City has hit the over in six of nine games at home this year.

This season, Chiefs home games average 51.0 points, 3.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (54.5).

On the road, Cincinnati is 7-2 against the spread, and 5-3 overall.

The Bengals are winless ATS (0-1) as 7.5-point underdogs or more away from home.

In eight away games this season, Cincinnati has hit the over twice.

The average total in Bengals away games this season is 44.7 points, 9.8 fewer than this matchup's over/under (54.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.