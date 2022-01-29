Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Championship Round Odds, Plays and Insights

The AFC Championship round will include a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

  • Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the current 54.5-point total in 10 of 19 games this season.
  • Cincinnati's games have gone over 54.5 points in six of 19 chances this season.
  • Sunday's over/under is 0.8 points lower than the two team's combined 55.3 points per game average.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 43.5 points per game, 11.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Chiefs games this season is 51.8, 2.7 points fewer than Sunday's total of 54.5.
  • The 54.5 over/under in this game is 8.3 points above the 46.2 average total in Bengals games this season.
  • Kansas City has played 19 games, with 10 wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Chiefs have an ATS record of 4-2 in their six games as a favorite of 7.5 points or more.
  • Kansas City's games this year have gone over the point total in 63.2% of its opportunities (12 times in 19 games with a set point total).
  • The Chiefs put up 28.2 points per game, 6.1 more than the Bengals allow per outing (22.1).
  • When Kansas City records more than 22.1 points, it is 6-5 against the spread and 8-3 overall.
  • The Chiefs average 46.0 more yards per game (396.8) than the Bengals give up per outing (350.8).
  • When Kansas City totals over 350.8 yards, the team is 7-7 against the spread and 10-4 overall.
  • The Chiefs have turned the ball over four more times (25 total) than the Bengals have forced a turnover (21) this season.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Kansas City's matchup with the Bengals.
  • Cincinnati has played 19 games, with 12 wins against the spread.
  • Cincinnati's games this season have hit the over in 42.1% of its opportunities (eight times in 19 games with a set point total).
  • The Bengals put up 27.1 points per game, 5.7 more than the Chiefs give up (21.4).
  • Cincinnati is 8-5 against the spread and 9-4 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.4 points.
  • The Bengals average just 7.4 fewer yards per game (361.5) than the Chiefs give up (368.9).
  • Cincinnati is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team amasses over 368.9 yards.
  • The Bengals have 21 giveaways this season, while the Chiefs have 29 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Kansas City is 6-5 against the spread and 7-2 overall.
  • At home, the Chiefs are 3-1 ATS as 7.5-point favorites or more.
  • Kansas City has hit the over in six of nine games at home this year.
  • This season, Chiefs home games average 51.0 points, 3.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (54.5).
  • On the road, Cincinnati is 7-2 against the spread, and 5-3 overall.
  • The Bengals are winless ATS (0-1) as 7.5-point underdogs or more away from home.
  • In eight away games this season, Cincinnati has hit the over twice.
  • The average total in Bengals away games this season is 44.7 points, 9.8 fewer than this matchup's over/under (54.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.