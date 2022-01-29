Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers NFL Championship Round Odds, Plays and Insights

The NFC Championship round will include a Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers matchup.

Odds for Rams vs. 49ers

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to score more than 45.5 points in 12 of 19 games this season.

San Francisco has combined with its opponents to score more than 45.5 points in 10 of 19 games this season.

Sunday's over/under is 6.7 points lower than the two team's combined 52.2 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 2.1 points above the 43.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Rams games this season is 49.4, 3.9 points more than Sunday's over/under of 45.5.

The 45.5-point over/under for this game is 1.5 points below the 47.0 points per game average total in 49ers games this season.

Rams stats and trends

Los Angeles is 10-9-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Rams have an ATS record of 5-8 in their 13 games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the total in 10 out of 19 opportunities (52.6%).

The Rams rack up 5.6 more points per game (27.1) than the 49ers give up (21.5).

When Los Angeles scores more than 21.5 points, it is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

The Rams rack up 62.1 more yards per game (372.1) than the 49ers allow per matchup (310.0).

Los Angeles is 8-7 against the spread and 12-3 overall when the team amasses more than 310.0 yards.

The Rams have turned the ball over 23 times this season, three more turnovers than the 49ers have forced (20).

49ers stats and trends

San Francisco is 11-8-0 against the spread this season.

So far this year, the 49ers have been installed as underdogs by a 3.5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.

San Francisco has gone over the point total in 42.1% of its opportunities this year (eight times over 19 games with a set point total).

This year the 49ers score 3.2 more points per game (25.1) than the Rams allow (21.9).

San Francisco is 8-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall when the team records more than 21.9 points.

The 49ers collect 30.8 more yards per game (375.7) than the Rams give up per matchup (344.9).

San Francisco is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall when the team totals over 344.9 yards.

The 49ers have turned the ball over 24 times, one fewer times than the Rams have forced turnovers (25).

Home and road insights

Los Angeles is 5-4 against the spread, and 5-3 overall, at home.

This season, as 3.5-point favorites or more at home, the Rams are 3-4 ATS.

This year, in eight games at home, Los Angeles has gone over the total four times.

Rams home games this season average 49.9 total points, 4.4 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).

San Francisco is 7-4 against the spread, and 6-3 overall, in away games.

The 49ers have two wins ATS (2-2) as 3.5-point underdogs or more away from home.

In four of nine road games this season, San Francisco has gone over the total.

This season, 49ers away games average 46.7 points, 1.2 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).

