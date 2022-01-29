Skip to main content
Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers NFL Championship Round Odds, Plays and Insights

The NFC Championship round will include a Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers matchup.

Odds for Rams vs. 49ers

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to score more than 45.5 points in 12 of 19 games this season.
  • San Francisco has combined with its opponents to score more than 45.5 points in 10 of 19 games this season.
  • Sunday's over/under is 6.7 points lower than the two team's combined 52.2 points per game average.
  • This contest's over/under is 2.1 points above the 43.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The average total in Rams games this season is 49.4, 3.9 points more than Sunday's over/under of 45.5.
  • The 45.5-point over/under for this game is 1.5 points below the 47.0 points per game average total in 49ers games this season.
  • Los Angeles is 10-9-0 against the spread this season.
  • This season, the Rams have an ATS record of 5-8 in their 13 games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.
  • Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the total in 10 out of 19 opportunities (52.6%).
  • The Rams rack up 5.6 more points per game (27.1) than the 49ers give up (21.5).
  • When Los Angeles scores more than 21.5 points, it is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall.
  • The Rams rack up 62.1 more yards per game (372.1) than the 49ers allow per matchup (310.0).
  • Los Angeles is 8-7 against the spread and 12-3 overall when the team amasses more than 310.0 yards.
  • The Rams have turned the ball over 23 times this season, three more turnovers than the 49ers have forced (20).
  • San Francisco is 11-8-0 against the spread this season.
  • So far this year, the 49ers have been installed as underdogs by a 3.5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.
  • San Francisco has gone over the point total in 42.1% of its opportunities this year (eight times over 19 games with a set point total).
  • This year the 49ers score 3.2 more points per game (25.1) than the Rams allow (21.9).
  • San Francisco is 8-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall when the team records more than 21.9 points.
  • The 49ers collect 30.8 more yards per game (375.7) than the Rams give up per matchup (344.9).
  • San Francisco is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall when the team totals over 344.9 yards.
  • The 49ers have turned the ball over 24 times, one fewer times than the Rams have forced turnovers (25).

Home and road insights

  • Los Angeles is 5-4 against the spread, and 5-3 overall, at home.
  • This season, as 3.5-point favorites or more at home, the Rams are 3-4 ATS.
  • This year, in eight games at home, Los Angeles has gone over the total four times.
  • Rams home games this season average 49.9 total points, 4.4 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).
  • San Francisco is 7-4 against the spread, and 6-3 overall, in away games.
  • The 49ers have two wins ATS (2-2) as 3.5-point underdogs or more away from home.
  • In four of nine road games this season, San Francisco has gone over the total.
  • This season, 49ers away games average 46.7 points, 1.2 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).

