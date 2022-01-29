Matthew Stafford Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles vs. San Francisco
Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds
Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Stafford leads Los Angeles with 4,886 passing yards (287.4 per game) and has a 67.2% completion percentage this year (404-of-601) while throwing 41 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.
- He also has 43 rushing yards on 32 carries, averaging 2.5 yards per game.
- The Rams have thrown the football in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
- Stafford has thrown 112 passes in the red zone this season, 57.4% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- Stafford's 276 passing yards per game in three matchups against the 49ers are 4.5 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Stafford had a touchdown pass in each of those games against the 49ers, while throwing multiple TDs twice.
- Note: Stafford's stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.
- The 49ers are giving up 227.9 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the 49ers defense is ranked 12th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Buccaneers, Stafford went 28-for-38 (73.7 percent) for 366 yards, tossing two touchdowns .
- Stafford added six yards on four carries while rushing for one touchdown.
- Over his last three games, Stafford has put up 806 passing yards (268.7 per game) while going 62-for-87 (71.3% completion percentage) and throwing seven touchdowns and two interceptions.
- He's also carried the ball 10 times for 28 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 9.3 yards per game.
Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cooper Kupp
191
31.5%
145
1947
16
37
32.7%
Van Jefferson
89
14.7%
50
802
6
15
13.3%
Tyler Higbee
85
14.0%
61
560
5
18
15.9%
