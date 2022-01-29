Before placing any wagers on Matthew Stafford's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 6:30 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. The NFC Championship Game will see Stafford's Los Angeles Rams square off against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Stafford leads Los Angeles with 4,886 passing yards (287.4 per game) and has a 67.2% completion percentage this year (404-of-601) while throwing 41 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

He also has 43 rushing yards on 32 carries, averaging 2.5 yards per game.

The Rams have thrown the football in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.

Stafford has thrown 112 passes in the red zone this season, 57.4% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Stafford's 276 passing yards per game in three matchups against the 49ers are 4.5 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Stafford had a touchdown pass in each of those games against the 49ers, while throwing multiple TDs twice.

Note: Stafford's stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.

The 49ers are giving up 227.9 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.

At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the 49ers defense is ranked 12th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Buccaneers, Stafford went 28-for-38 (73.7 percent) for 366 yards, tossing two touchdowns .

Stafford added six yards on four carries while rushing for one touchdown.

Over his last three games, Stafford has put up 806 passing yards (268.7 per game) while going 62-for-87 (71.3% completion percentage) and throwing seven touchdowns and two interceptions.

He's also carried the ball 10 times for 28 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 9.3 yards per game.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 191 31.5% 145 1947 16 37 32.7% Van Jefferson 89 14.7% 50 802 6 15 13.3% Tyler Higbee 85 14.0% 61 560 5 18 15.9%

