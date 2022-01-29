Tee Higgins Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Kansas City
Tee Higgins Prop Bet Odds
Tee Higgins Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Higgins has 74 catches (on 110 targets) for 1,091 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 64.2 yards per game.
- So far this season, 19.8% of the 555 passes thrown by his team have gone Higgins' way.
- With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Higgins has been on the receiving end of 18.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals have run 56.0% passing plays and 44.0% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Against the Chiefs, Higgins collected 62 receiving yards in only career matchup, 10.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Higgins did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Chiefs.
- The 263.6 passing yards the Chiefs give up per game makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Chiefs have surrendered 27 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 16th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Titans in the AFC Divisional round, Higgins racked up 96 yards on seven receptions (nine targets).
- Higgins has caught eight passes on 13 targets for 106 yards, averaging 35.3 yards over his last three games.
Higgins' Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tee Higgins
110
19.8%
74
1091
6
11
18.3%
Ja'Marr Chase
128
23.1%
81
1455
13
12
20.0%
Tyler Boyd
94
16.9%
67
828
5
7
11.7%
C.J. Uzomah
63
11.4%
49
493
5
7
11.7%
