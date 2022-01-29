Tee Higgins will have several player prop betting options available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET live on CBS. The AFC Championship Game will see Higgins' Cincinnati Bengals enter a showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Odds

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Higgins has 74 catches (on 110 targets) for 1,091 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 64.2 yards per game.

So far this season, 19.8% of the 555 passes thrown by his team have gone Higgins' way.

With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Higgins has been on the receiving end of 18.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have run 56.0% passing plays and 44.0% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Against the Chiefs, Higgins collected 62 receiving yards in only career matchup, 10.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Higgins did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Chiefs.

The 263.6 passing yards the Chiefs give up per game makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Chiefs have surrendered 27 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 16th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Titans in the AFC Divisional round, Higgins racked up 96 yards on seven receptions (nine targets).

Higgins has caught eight passes on 13 targets for 106 yards, averaging 35.3 yards over his last three games.

Higgins' Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tee Higgins 110 19.8% 74 1091 6 11 18.3% Ja'Marr Chase 128 23.1% 81 1455 13 12 20.0% Tyler Boyd 94 16.9% 67 828 5 7 11.7% C.J. Uzomah 63 11.4% 49 493 5 7 11.7%

