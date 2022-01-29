Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Tee Higgins Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Kansas City

Tee Higgins will have several player prop betting options available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET live on CBS. The AFC Championship Game will see Higgins' Cincinnati Bengals enter a showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Higgins has 74 catches (on 110 targets) for 1,091 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 64.2 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 19.8% of the 555 passes thrown by his team have gone Higgins' way.
  • With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Higgins has been on the receiving end of 18.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals have run 56.0% passing plays and 44.0% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Higgins' matchup with the Chiefs.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Against the Chiefs, Higgins collected 62 receiving yards in only career matchup, 10.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Higgins did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Chiefs.
  • The 263.6 passing yards the Chiefs give up per game makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Chiefs have surrendered 27 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 16th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Titans in the AFC Divisional round, Higgins racked up 96 yards on seven receptions (nine targets).
  • Higgins has caught eight passes on 13 targets for 106 yards, averaging 35.3 yards over his last three games.

Higgins' Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tee Higgins

110

19.8%

74

1091

6

11

18.3%

Ja'Marr Chase

128

23.1%

81

1455

13

12

20.0%

Tyler Boyd

94

16.9%

67

828

5

7

11.7%

C.J. Uzomah

63

11.4%

49

493

5

7

11.7%

Powered By Data Skrive