In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Travis Kelce and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 3:00 PM ET on CBS. The AFC Championship Game will see Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs head into a showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kelce has put up a 1,125-yard season so far (66.2 per game) with nine touchdowns, reeling in 92 passes on 134 targets.

So far this season, 19.9% of the 675 passes thrown by his team have gone Kelce's way.

Kelce (16 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.8% of his team's 101 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs have thrown the ball in 61.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Kelce has averaged 60 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Bengals, 16.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Kelce, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Kelce's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.

The 264.6 passing yards the Bengals allow per game makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Bengals have conceded 26 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 13th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Bills in the AFC Divisional round, Kelce totaled 96 yards on eight receptions (nine targets) while scoring one touchdown.

Kelce hauled in 238 yards (on 17 catches) with three touchdowns over his last three outings. He was targeted 21 times, and averaged 79.3 yards per game.

Kelce's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Travis Kelce 134 19.9% 92 1125 9 16 15.8% Tyreek Hill 159 23.6% 111 1239 9 23 22.8% Mecole Hardman 83 12.3% 59 693 2 15 14.9% Byron Pringle 60 8.9% 42 568 5 6 5.9%

