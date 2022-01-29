Travis Kelce Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Kansas City vs. Cincinnati
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds
Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kelce has put up a 1,125-yard season so far (66.2 per game) with nine touchdowns, reeling in 92 passes on 134 targets.
- So far this season, 19.9% of the 675 passes thrown by his team have gone Kelce's way.
- Kelce (16 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.8% of his team's 101 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chiefs have thrown the ball in 61.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kelce's matchup with the Bengals.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Kelce has averaged 60 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Bengals, 16.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Kelce, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- Note: Kelce's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.
- The 264.6 passing yards the Bengals allow per game makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Bengals have conceded 26 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 13th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Against the Bills in the AFC Divisional round, Kelce totaled 96 yards on eight receptions (nine targets) while scoring one touchdown.
- Kelce hauled in 238 yards (on 17 catches) with three touchdowns over his last three outings. He was targeted 21 times, and averaged 79.3 yards per game.
Kelce's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Travis Kelce
134
19.9%
92
1125
9
16
15.8%
Tyreek Hill
159
23.6%
111
1239
9
23
22.8%
Mecole Hardman
83
12.3%
59
693
2
15
14.9%
Byron Pringle
60
8.9%
42
568
5
6
5.9%
Powered By Data Skrive