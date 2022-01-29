Tyler Boyd Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Kansas City
Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds
Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Boyd has hauled in 828 yards (on 67 catches) with five touchdowns. He's been targeted 94 times, and is averaging 48.7 yards per game.
- So far this season, 16.9% of the 555 passes thrown by his team have gone Boyd's way.
- With seven targets in the red zone this season, Boyd has been on the receiving end of 11.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals have called a pass in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Against the Chiefs, Boyd has averaged 31.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 9.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In two matchups, Boyd has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Chiefs.
- This week Boyd will face the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense (263.6 yards allowed per game).
- The Chiefs have given up 27 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 16th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Titans, Boyd reeled in two passes for 17 yards.
- Boyd's stat line over his last three games shows six catches for 43 yards and one touchdown. He put up 14.3 receiving yards per game and was targeted eight times.
Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyler Boyd
94
16.9%
67
828
5
7
11.7%
Ja'Marr Chase
128
23.1%
81
1455
13
12
20.0%
Tee Higgins
110
19.8%
74
1091
6
11
18.3%
C.J. Uzomah
63
11.4%
49
493
5
7
11.7%
