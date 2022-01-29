Sportsbooks have installed player props for Tyler Boyd ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Boyd and the Cincinnati Bengals head into a showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Championship Game of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Boyd has hauled in 828 yards (on 67 catches) with five touchdowns. He's been targeted 94 times, and is averaging 48.7 yards per game.

So far this season, 16.9% of the 555 passes thrown by his team have gone Boyd's way.

With seven targets in the red zone this season, Boyd has been on the receiving end of 11.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have called a pass in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Boyd's matchup with the Chiefs.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Against the Chiefs, Boyd has averaged 31.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 9.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In two matchups, Boyd has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Chiefs.

This week Boyd will face the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense (263.6 yards allowed per game).

The Chiefs have given up 27 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 16th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Titans, Boyd reeled in two passes for 17 yards.

Boyd's stat line over his last three games shows six catches for 43 yards and one touchdown. He put up 14.3 receiving yards per game and was targeted eight times.

Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Boyd 94 16.9% 67 828 5 7 11.7% Ja'Marr Chase 128 23.1% 81 1455 13 12 20.0% Tee Higgins 110 19.8% 74 1091 6 11 18.3% C.J. Uzomah 63 11.4% 49 493 5 7 11.7%

Powered By Data Skrive