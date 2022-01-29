Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Tyler Higbee Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles vs. San Francisco

Sportsbooks have listed player prop bets for Tyler Higbee ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET airing on FOX. The NFC Championship Game features a matchup between Higbee's Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tyler Higbee Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Higbee has 61 catches on 85 targets for 560 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 32.9 yards per game.
  • Higbee has been the target of 14.0% (85 total) of his team's 607 passing attempts this season.
  • With 18 targets in the red zone this season, Higbee has been on the receiving end of 15.9% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams have thrown the ball in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Higbee's matchup with the 49ers.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • In his 12 matchups against the 49ers, Higbee's 26.1 receiving yards average is 14.4 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (40.5).
  • Higbee has caught a touchdown pass versus the 49ers three times, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
  • The 49ers have the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 227.9 yards per game through the air.
  • With 25 passing TDs allowed this season, the 49ers defense is ranked 12th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Buccaneers, Higbee totaled 51 yards on four receptions.
  • Over his last three outings, Higbee has racked up 152 yards on 13 receptions with two touchdowns, averaging 50.7 yards per game, on 19 targets.

Higbee's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyler Higbee

85

14.0%

61

560

5

18

15.9%

Cooper Kupp

191

31.5%

145

1947

16

37

32.7%

Van Jefferson

89

14.7%

50

802

6

15

13.3%

Robert Woods

69

11.4%

45

556

4

16

14.2%

Powered By Data Skrive