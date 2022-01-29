Tyler Higbee Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles vs. San Francisco
Tyler Higbee Prop Bet Odds
Tyler Higbee Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Higbee has 61 catches on 85 targets for 560 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 32.9 yards per game.
- Higbee has been the target of 14.0% (85 total) of his team's 607 passing attempts this season.
- With 18 targets in the red zone this season, Higbee has been on the receiving end of 15.9% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams have thrown the ball in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- In his 12 matchups against the 49ers, Higbee's 26.1 receiving yards average is 14.4 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (40.5).
- Higbee has caught a touchdown pass versus the 49ers three times, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
- The 49ers have the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 227.9 yards per game through the air.
- With 25 passing TDs allowed this season, the 49ers defense is ranked 12th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Buccaneers, Higbee totaled 51 yards on four receptions.
- Over his last three outings, Higbee has racked up 152 yards on 13 receptions with two touchdowns, averaging 50.7 yards per game, on 19 targets.
Higbee's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyler Higbee
85
14.0%
61
560
5
18
15.9%
Cooper Kupp
191
31.5%
145
1947
16
37
32.7%
Van Jefferson
89
14.7%
50
802
6
15
13.3%
Robert Woods
69
11.4%
45
556
4
16
14.2%
