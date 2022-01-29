There will be player prop bets available for Tyreek Hill ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 3:00 PM ET live on CBS. The AFC Championship Game will see Hill's Kansas City Chiefs head into a showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Hill has 111 catches (159 targets), leading his team with 1,239 receiving yards (72.9 per game) plus nine touchdowns.

So far this season, 23.6% of the 675 passes thrown by his team have gone Hill's way.

Hill has seen the ball thrown his way 23 times in the red zone this season, 22.8% of his team's 101 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.0% of the time while running the ball 39.0% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hill's matchup with the Bengals.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Hill is averaging 54 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Bengals, 23.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (77.5).

Hill has caught a touchdown pass versus the Bengals once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The 264.6 yards per game the Bengals are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.

With 26 passing TDs allowed this year, the Bengals defense is ranked 13th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Bills, Hill caught 11 passes for 150 yards and scored one touchdown.

In his last three games, Hill has caught 17 passes on 21 targets for 209 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 69.7 yards per game.

Hill's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyreek Hill 159 23.6% 111 1239 9 23 22.8% Travis Kelce 134 19.9% 92 1125 9 16 15.8% Mecole Hardman 83 12.3% 59 693 2 15 14.9% Byron Pringle 60 8.9% 42 568 5 6 5.9%

Powered By Data Skrive