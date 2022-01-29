Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Tyreek Hill Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Kansas City vs. Cincinnati

There will be player prop bets available for Tyreek Hill ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 3:00 PM ET live on CBS. The AFC Championship Game will see Hill's Kansas City Chiefs head into a showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Hill has 111 catches (159 targets), leading his team with 1,239 receiving yards (72.9 per game) plus nine touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 23.6% of the 675 passes thrown by his team have gone Hill's way.
  • Hill has seen the ball thrown his way 23 times in the red zone this season, 22.8% of his team's 101 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chiefs, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.0% of the time while running the ball 39.0% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hill's matchup with the Bengals.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Hill is averaging 54 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Bengals, 23.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (77.5).
  • Hill has caught a touchdown pass versus the Bengals once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The 264.6 yards per game the Bengals are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 26 passing TDs allowed this year, the Bengals defense is ranked 13th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Bills, Hill caught 11 passes for 150 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • In his last three games, Hill has caught 17 passes on 21 targets for 209 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 69.7 yards per game.

Hill's Kansas City Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyreek Hill

159

23.6%

111

1239

9

23

22.8%

Travis Kelce

134

19.9%

92

1125

9

16

15.8%

Mecole Hardman

83

12.3%

59

693

2

15

14.9%

Byron Pringle

60

8.9%

42

568

5

6

5.9%

Powered By Data Skrive