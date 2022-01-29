Tyreek Hill Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Kansas City vs. Cincinnati
Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds
Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Hill has 111 catches (159 targets), leading his team with 1,239 receiving yards (72.9 per game) plus nine touchdowns.
- So far this season, 23.6% of the 675 passes thrown by his team have gone Hill's way.
- Hill has seen the ball thrown his way 23 times in the red zone this season, 22.8% of his team's 101 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chiefs, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.0% of the time while running the ball 39.0% of the time.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Hill is averaging 54 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Bengals, 23.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (77.5).
- Hill has caught a touchdown pass versus the Bengals once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The 264.6 yards per game the Bengals are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
- With 26 passing TDs allowed this year, the Bengals defense is ranked 13th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Bills, Hill caught 11 passes for 150 yards and scored one touchdown.
- In his last three games, Hill has caught 17 passes on 21 targets for 209 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 69.7 yards per game.
Hill's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyreek Hill
159
23.6%
111
1239
9
23
22.8%
Travis Kelce
134
19.9%
92
1125
9
16
15.8%
Mecole Hardman
83
12.3%
59
693
2
15
14.9%
Byron Pringle
60
8.9%
42
568
5
6
5.9%
