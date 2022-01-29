Bookmakers have installed player prop betting options for Van Jefferson ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET airing on FOX. The NFC Championship Game will see Jefferson's Los Angeles Rams head into a showdown with the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jefferson's 89 targets have resulted in 50 receptions for 802 yards (47.2 ypg) and six touchdowns.

Jefferson has been the target of 14.7% (89 total) of his team's 607 passing attempts this season.

With 15 targets in the red zone this season, Jefferson has been on the receiving end of 13.3% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.1% of the time while running the football 40.9% of the time.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Jefferson's 23.2 receiving yards per game in his four matchups against the 49ers are 9.3 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Jefferson, in four matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

The 227.9 yards per game the 49ers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.

At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the 49ers defense is ranked 12th in the league.

Recent Performances

Jefferson put together a 29-yard performance against the Buccaneers on two catches.

Over his last three games, Jefferson has put up 101 yards (on five grabs).

Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Van Jefferson 89 14.7% 50 802 6 15 13.3% Cooper Kupp 191 31.5% 145 1947 16 37 32.7% Tyler Higbee 85 14.0% 61 560 5 18 15.9% Robert Woods 69 11.4% 45 556 4 16 14.2%

