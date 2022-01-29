Skip to main content
Van Jefferson Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles vs. San Francisco

Bookmakers have installed player prop betting options for Van Jefferson ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET airing on FOX. The NFC Championship Game will see Jefferson's Los Angeles Rams head into a showdown with the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jefferson's 89 targets have resulted in 50 receptions for 802 yards (47.2 ypg) and six touchdowns.
  • Jefferson has been the target of 14.7% (89 total) of his team's 607 passing attempts this season.
  • With 15 targets in the red zone this season, Jefferson has been on the receiving end of 13.3% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.1% of the time while running the football 40.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • Jefferson's 23.2 receiving yards per game in his four matchups against the 49ers are 9.3 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Jefferson, in four matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • The 227.9 yards per game the 49ers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the 49ers defense is ranked 12th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Jefferson put together a 29-yard performance against the Buccaneers on two catches.
  • Over his last three games, Jefferson has put up 101 yards (on five grabs).

Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Van Jefferson

89

14.7%

50

802

6

15

13.3%

Cooper Kupp

191

31.5%

145

1947

16

37

32.7%

Tyler Higbee

85

14.0%

61

560

5

18

15.9%

Robert Woods

69

11.4%

45

556

4

16

14.2%

