Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Super Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights

The 2021 Super Bowl is between the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Rams vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to put up more than 49.5 points in nine of 20 games this season.

Cincinnati has combined with its opponents to score more than 49.5 points in nine of 20 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 54.2, is 4.7 points more than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 5.5 points greater than the 44 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Rams games have an average total of 49.2 points this season, 0.3 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 49.5 over/under in this game is 2.8 points above the 46.7 average total in Bengals games this season.

Rams stats and trends

Los Angeles has played 20 games, with 10 wins against the spread.

The Rams are 4-5 ATS when favored by 4 points or more this season.

Los Angeles' games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (10 times in 20 games with a set point total).

This year, the Rams score 5.0 more points per game (27.1) than the Bengals allow (22.1).

Los Angeles is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall in games when it records more than 22.1 points.

The Rams collect 21.3 more yards per game (372.1) than the Bengals allow per contest (350.8).

When Los Angeles piles up more than 350.8 yards, the team is 7-6 against the spread and 11-2 overall.

This year, the Rams have turned the ball over 23 times, two more than the Bengals' takeaways (21).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Los Angeles' matchup with the Bengals.

Bengals stats and trends

Cincinnati has 13 wins against the spread in 20 games this year.

This year, the Bengals have an ATS record of 4-0 in their four games as an underdog of 4 points or more.

Cincinnati's games this season have gone over the total in eight out of 20 opportunities (40%).

The Bengals score 27.1 points per game, 5.2 more than the Rams give up (21.9).

Cincinnati is 8-5 against the spread and 9-4 overall when the team puts up more than 21.9 points.

The Bengals collect 361.5 yards per game, just 16.6 more than the 344.9 the Rams allow.

Cincinnati is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall when the team amasses more than 344.9 yards.

The Bengals have 21 giveaways this season, while the Rams have 25 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Cincinnati is 5-4 overall, and 5-5 against the spread, at home.

At home, as 4-point underdogs or greater, the Bengals have one win ATS (1-1).

Cincinnati has hit the over in six of nine games at home this year.

Bengals home games this season average 47.6 total points, 1.9 fewer than this contest's over/under (49.5).

Los Angeles is 7-2 overall, and 5-5 against the spread, away from home.

The Rams have one win ATS (1-3) on the road as 4-point favorites or more.

Los Angeles has hit the over in six of nine away games this year.

This season, Rams away games average 49.0 points, 0.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (49.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.