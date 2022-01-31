Skip to main content
Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Super Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights

The 2021 Super Bowl is between the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7).

Odds for Rams vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to put up more than 49.5 points in nine of 20 games this season.
  • Cincinnati has combined with its opponents to score more than 49.5 points in nine of 20 games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 54.2, is 4.7 points more than Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's over/under is 5.5 points greater than the 44 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • Rams games have an average total of 49.2 points this season, 0.3 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 49.5 over/under in this game is 2.8 points above the 46.7 average total in Bengals games this season.
  • Los Angeles has played 20 games, with 10 wins against the spread.
  • The Rams are 4-5 ATS when favored by 4 points or more this season.
  • Los Angeles' games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (10 times in 20 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Rams score 5.0 more points per game (27.1) than the Bengals allow (22.1).
  • Los Angeles is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall in games when it records more than 22.1 points.
  • The Rams collect 21.3 more yards per game (372.1) than the Bengals allow per contest (350.8).
  • When Los Angeles piles up more than 350.8 yards, the team is 7-6 against the spread and 11-2 overall.
  • This year, the Rams have turned the ball over 23 times, two more than the Bengals' takeaways (21).
  • Cincinnati has 13 wins against the spread in 20 games this year.
  • This year, the Bengals have an ATS record of 4-0 in their four games as an underdog of 4 points or more.
  • Cincinnati's games this season have gone over the total in eight out of 20 opportunities (40%).
  • The Bengals score 27.1 points per game, 5.2 more than the Rams give up (21.9).
  • Cincinnati is 8-5 against the spread and 9-4 overall when the team puts up more than 21.9 points.
  • The Bengals collect 361.5 yards per game, just 16.6 more than the 344.9 the Rams allow.
  • Cincinnati is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall when the team amasses more than 344.9 yards.
  • The Bengals have 21 giveaways this season, while the Rams have 25 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • Cincinnati is 5-4 overall, and 5-5 against the spread, at home.
  • At home, as 4-point underdogs or greater, the Bengals have one win ATS (1-1).
  • Cincinnati has hit the over in six of nine games at home this year.
  • Bengals home games this season average 47.6 total points, 1.9 fewer than this contest's over/under (49.5).
  • Los Angeles is 7-2 overall, and 5-5 against the spread, away from home.
  • The Rams have one win ATS (1-3) on the road as 4-point favorites or more.
  • Los Angeles has hit the over in six of nine away games this year.
  • This season, Rams away games average 49.0 points, 0.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (49.5).

