Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Super Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights

The Los Angeles Rams (12-5) and Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) will battle in the 2021 Super Bowl.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Rams vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 48.5-point total in 10 of 20 games this season.

In 50% of Cincinnati's games this season (10/20), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 48.5.

Sunday's over/under is 5.7 points lower than the two team's combined 54.2 points per game average.

This contest's total is 4.5 points above the 44 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Rams games this season feature an average total of 49.2 points, a number 0.7 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 46.7 PPG average total in Bengals games this season is 1.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Rams stats and trends

Los Angeles has 10 wins against the spread in 20 games this year.

So far this season, the Rams have been installed as favorites by a 4.5-point margin or more eight times and are 4-4 ATS in those matchups.

Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the point total 10 times in 20 opportunities (50%).

The Rams rack up 5.0 more points per game (27.1) than the Bengals allow (22.1).

Los Angeles is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall in games when it records more than 22.1 points.

The Rams rack up 372.1 yards per game, 21.3 more yards than the 350.8 the Bengals give up per matchup.

Los Angeles is 7-6 against the spread and 11-2 overall when the team totals over 350.8 yards.

The Rams have turned the ball over 23 times this season, two more turnovers than the Bengals have forced (21).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Los Angeles' matchup with the Bengals.

Bengals stats and trends

Cincinnati is 13-7-0 against the spread this season.

The Bengals have an against the spread record of 3-0 in their three games as an underdog of 4.5 points or more this season.

Cincinnati's games this year have gone over the total in eight out of 20 opportunities (40%).

The Bengals rack up 5.2 more points per game (27.1) than the Rams allow (21.9).

Cincinnati is 8-5 against the spread and 9-4 overall in games when it records more than 21.9 points.

The Bengals collect only 16.6 more yards per game (361.5) than the Rams allow (344.9).

When Cincinnati churns out over 344.9 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall.

This season the Bengals have 21 turnovers, four fewer than the Rams have takeaways (25).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Cincinnati is 5-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall.

The Bengals have one win ATS (1-1) as 4.5-point underdogs or more at home.

In six of nine home games this year, Cincinnati has gone over the total.

This season, Bengals home games average 47.6 points, 0.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under (48.5).

Away from home, Los Angeles is 7-2 overall and 5-5 against the spread.

The Rams have one win ATS (1-2) on the road as 4.5-point favorites or more.

This season, in nine away games, Los Angeles has gone over the total six times.

The average point total in Rams away games this season is 49.0 points, 0.5 more than this matchup's over/under (48.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.