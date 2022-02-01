Skip to main content
Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Super Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights

The Los Angeles Rams (12-5) and Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) will battle in the 2021 Super Bowl.

Odds for Rams vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 48.5-point total in 10 of 20 games this season.
  • In 50% of Cincinnati's games this season (10/20), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 48.5.
  • Sunday's over/under is 5.7 points lower than the two team's combined 54.2 points per game average.
  • This contest's total is 4.5 points above the 44 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • Rams games this season feature an average total of 49.2 points, a number 0.7 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 46.7 PPG average total in Bengals games this season is 1.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Los Angeles has 10 wins against the spread in 20 games this year.
  • So far this season, the Rams have been installed as favorites by a 4.5-point margin or more eight times and are 4-4 ATS in those matchups.
  • Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the point total 10 times in 20 opportunities (50%).
  • The Rams rack up 5.0 more points per game (27.1) than the Bengals allow (22.1).
  • Los Angeles is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall in games when it records more than 22.1 points.
  • The Rams rack up 372.1 yards per game, 21.3 more yards than the 350.8 the Bengals give up per matchup.
  • Los Angeles is 7-6 against the spread and 11-2 overall when the team totals over 350.8 yards.
  • The Rams have turned the ball over 23 times this season, two more turnovers than the Bengals have forced (21).
  • Cincinnati is 13-7-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Bengals have an against the spread record of 3-0 in their three games as an underdog of 4.5 points or more this season.
  • Cincinnati's games this year have gone over the total in eight out of 20 opportunities (40%).
  • The Bengals rack up 5.2 more points per game (27.1) than the Rams allow (21.9).
  • Cincinnati is 8-5 against the spread and 9-4 overall in games when it records more than 21.9 points.
  • The Bengals collect only 16.6 more yards per game (361.5) than the Rams allow (344.9).
  • When Cincinnati churns out over 344.9 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall.
  • This season the Bengals have 21 turnovers, four fewer than the Rams have takeaways (25).

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Cincinnati is 5-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall.
  • The Bengals have one win ATS (1-1) as 4.5-point underdogs or more at home.
  • In six of nine home games this year, Cincinnati has gone over the total.
  • This season, Bengals home games average 47.6 points, 0.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under (48.5).
  • Away from home, Los Angeles is 7-2 overall and 5-5 against the spread.
  • The Rams have one win ATS (1-2) on the road as 4.5-point favorites or more.
  • This season, in nine away games, Los Angeles has gone over the total six times.
  • The average point total in Rams away games this season is 49.0 points, 0.5 more than this matchup's over/under (48.5).

