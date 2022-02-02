Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Super Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights

The 2021 Super Bowl is between the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Rams vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

Los Angeles' games this season have gone over 48.5 points 10 of 20 times.

Cincinnati's games have gone over 48.5 points in 10 of 20 chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 54.2 points per game, 5.7 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 4.5 points above the 44 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Rams games this season is 49.2, 0.7 points above Sunday's over/under of 48.5.

The 46.7 PPG average total in Bengals games this season is 1.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Rams stats and trends

Los Angeles has 10 wins against the spread in 20 games this season.

The Rams have been favored by 4.5 points or more eight times this season and are 4-4 ATS in those games.

Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (10 times in 20 games with a set point total).

The Rams rack up 27.1 points per game, 5.0 more than the Bengals surrender per outing (22.1).

When Los Angeles puts up more than 22.1 points, it is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

The Rams collect 21.3 more yards per game (372.1) than the Bengals allow per matchup (350.8).

In games that Los Angeles totals over 350.8 yards, the team is 7-6 against the spread and 11-2 overall.

This year, the Rams have turned the ball over 23 times, two more than the Bengals' takeaways (21).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Los Angeles' matchup with the Bengals.

Bengals stats and trends

Against the spread, Cincinnati is 13-7-0 this season.

This year, the Bengals have won against the spread in each of their three games as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.

Cincinnati's games this season have eclipsed the over/under eight times in 20 opportunities (40%).

This year the Bengals put up 5.2 more points per game (27.1) than the Rams surrender (21.9).

Cincinnati is 8-5 against the spread and 9-4 overall when the team records more than 21.9 points.

The Bengals collect only 16.6 more yards per game (361.5) than the Rams allow (344.9).

Cincinnati is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall when the team picks up over 344.9 yards.

This year the Bengals have 21 turnovers, four fewer than the Rams have takeaways (25).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Cincinnati is 5-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall.

The Bengals have one win ATS (1-1) as 4.5-point underdogs or more at home.

In six of nine games at home this year, Cincinnati has gone over the total.

The average total in Bengals home games this season is 47.6 points, 0.9 fewer than this contest's over/under (48.5).

This season away from home, Los Angeles is 5-5 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

Away from home, the Rams have one win ATS (1-2) as 4.5-point favorites or more.

This season, in six of nine away games Los Angeles has gone over the total.

The average point total in Rams away games this season is 49.0 points, 0.5 more than this outing's over/under (48.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.