Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Super Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights

The 2021 Super Bowl is between the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7).

Odds for Rams vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles' games this season have gone over 48.5 points 10 of 20 times.
  • Cincinnati's games have gone over 48.5 points in 10 of 20 chances this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 54.2 points per game, 5.7 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • This contest's over/under is 4.5 points above the 44 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The average total in Rams games this season is 49.2, 0.7 points above Sunday's over/under of 48.5.
  • The 46.7 PPG average total in Bengals games this season is 1.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Los Angeles has 10 wins against the spread in 20 games this season.
  • The Rams have been favored by 4.5 points or more eight times this season and are 4-4 ATS in those games.
  • Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (10 times in 20 games with a set point total).
  • The Rams rack up 27.1 points per game, 5.0 more than the Bengals surrender per outing (22.1).
  • When Los Angeles puts up more than 22.1 points, it is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall.
  • The Rams collect 21.3 more yards per game (372.1) than the Bengals allow per matchup (350.8).
  • In games that Los Angeles totals over 350.8 yards, the team is 7-6 against the spread and 11-2 overall.
  • This year, the Rams have turned the ball over 23 times, two more than the Bengals' takeaways (21).
  • Against the spread, Cincinnati is 13-7-0 this season.
  • This year, the Bengals have won against the spread in each of their three games as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.
  • Cincinnati's games this season have eclipsed the over/under eight times in 20 opportunities (40%).
  • This year the Bengals put up 5.2 more points per game (27.1) than the Rams surrender (21.9).
  • Cincinnati is 8-5 against the spread and 9-4 overall when the team records more than 21.9 points.
  • The Bengals collect only 16.6 more yards per game (361.5) than the Rams allow (344.9).
  • Cincinnati is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall when the team picks up over 344.9 yards.
  • This year the Bengals have 21 turnovers, four fewer than the Rams have takeaways (25).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Cincinnati is 5-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall.
  • The Bengals have one win ATS (1-1) as 4.5-point underdogs or more at home.
  • In six of nine games at home this year, Cincinnati has gone over the total.
  • The average total in Bengals home games this season is 47.6 points, 0.9 fewer than this contest's over/under (48.5).
  • This season away from home, Los Angeles is 5-5 against the spread and 7-2 overall.
  • Away from home, the Rams have one win ATS (1-2) as 4.5-point favorites or more.
  • This season, in six of nine away games Los Angeles has gone over the total.
  • The average point total in Rams away games this season is 49.0 points, 0.5 more than this outing's over/under (48.5).

