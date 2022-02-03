Skip to main content
Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Super Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights

The Los Angeles Rams (12-5) and Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) will face each other in the 2021 Super Bowl.

Odds for Rams vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 48.5-point total in 10 of 20 games this season.
  • In 50% of Cincinnati's games this season (10/20), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 48.5.
  • Sunday's total is 5.7 points lower than the two team's combined 54.2 points per game average.
  • The 44 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.5 fewer than the 48.5 over/under in this contest.
  • Rams games this season feature an average total of 49.2 points, a number 0.7 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 48.5 over/under in this game is 1.8 points above the 46.7 average total in Bengals games this season.
  • Los Angeles has played 20 games, with 10 wins against the spread.
  • The Rams are 4-4 ATS when favored by 4.5 points or more this season.
  • Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over on 10 of 20 set point totals (50%).
  • The Rams rack up 5.0 more points per game (27.1) than the Bengals surrender (22.1).
  • When Los Angeles records more than 22.1 points, it is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall.
  • The Rams rack up 372.1 yards per game, 21.3 more yards than the 350.8 the Bengals give up per contest.
  • In games that Los Angeles totals more than 350.8 yards, the team is 7-6 against the spread and 11-2 overall.
  • The Rams have turned the ball over two more times (23 total) than the Bengals have forced a turnover (21) this season.
  • In Cincinnati's 20 games this season, it has 13 wins against the spread.
  • So far this year, the Bengals have been installed as underdogs by a 4.5-point margin or more three times and are 3-0 ATS in those games.
  • Cincinnati's games this year have gone over the point total eight times in 20 opportunities (40%).
  • The Bengals put up 5.2 more points per game (27.1) than the Rams allow (21.9).
  • When Cincinnati puts up more than 21.9 points, it is 8-5 against the spread and 9-4 overall.
  • The Bengals collect 361.5 yards per game, just 16.6 more than the 344.9 the Rams give up.
  • When Cincinnati amasses more than 344.9 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall.
  • The Bengals have turned the ball over 21 times, four fewer times than the Rams have forced turnovers (25).

Home and road insights

  • Cincinnati is 5-5 against the spread, and 5-4 overall, at home.
  • The Bengals have one win ATS (1-1) as 4.5-point underdogs or more at home.
  • In nine games at home this year, Cincinnati has hit the over six times.
  • This season, Bengals home games average 47.6 points, 0.9 fewer than this outing's over/under (48.5).
  • In away games, Los Angeles is 5-5 against the spread, and 7-2 overall.
  • The Rams have one win ATS (1-2) as 4.5-point favorites or more on the road.
  • This year, in six of nine away games Los Angeles has hit the over.
  • Rams away games this season average 49.0 total points, 0.5 more than this matchup's over/under (48.5).

