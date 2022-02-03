Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Super Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights

The Los Angeles Rams (12-5) and Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) will face each other in the 2021 Super Bowl.

Odds for Rams vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 48.5-point total in 10 of 20 games this season.

In 50% of Cincinnati's games this season (10/20), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 48.5.

Sunday's total is 5.7 points lower than the two team's combined 54.2 points per game average.

The 44 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.5 fewer than the 48.5 over/under in this contest.

Rams games this season feature an average total of 49.2 points, a number 0.7 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 48.5 over/under in this game is 1.8 points above the 46.7 average total in Bengals games this season.

Rams stats and trends

Los Angeles has played 20 games, with 10 wins against the spread.

The Rams are 4-4 ATS when favored by 4.5 points or more this season.

Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over on 10 of 20 set point totals (50%).

The Rams rack up 5.0 more points per game (27.1) than the Bengals surrender (22.1).

When Los Angeles records more than 22.1 points, it is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

The Rams rack up 372.1 yards per game, 21.3 more yards than the 350.8 the Bengals give up per contest.

In games that Los Angeles totals more than 350.8 yards, the team is 7-6 against the spread and 11-2 overall.

The Rams have turned the ball over two more times (23 total) than the Bengals have forced a turnover (21) this season.

Bengals stats and trends

In Cincinnati's 20 games this season, it has 13 wins against the spread.

So far this year, the Bengals have been installed as underdogs by a 4.5-point margin or more three times and are 3-0 ATS in those games.

Cincinnati's games this year have gone over the point total eight times in 20 opportunities (40%).

The Bengals put up 5.2 more points per game (27.1) than the Rams allow (21.9).

When Cincinnati puts up more than 21.9 points, it is 8-5 against the spread and 9-4 overall.

The Bengals collect 361.5 yards per game, just 16.6 more than the 344.9 the Rams give up.

When Cincinnati amasses more than 344.9 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall.

The Bengals have turned the ball over 21 times, four fewer times than the Rams have forced turnovers (25).

Home and road insights

Cincinnati is 5-5 against the spread, and 5-4 overall, at home.

The Bengals have one win ATS (1-1) as 4.5-point underdogs or more at home.

In nine games at home this year, Cincinnati has hit the over six times.

This season, Bengals home games average 47.6 points, 0.9 fewer than this outing's over/under (48.5).

In away games, Los Angeles is 5-5 against the spread, and 7-2 overall.

The Rams have one win ATS (1-2) as 4.5-point favorites or more on the road.

This year, in six of nine away games Los Angeles has hit the over.

Rams away games this season average 49.0 total points, 0.5 more than this matchup's over/under (48.5).

