Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Super Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights

The 2021 Super Bowl is between the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7).

Odds for Rams vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 48.5-point total in 10 of 20 games (50%) this season.
  • Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to score more than 48.5 points in 10 of 20 games this season.
  • Sunday's total is 5.7 points lower than the two team's combined 54.2 points per game average.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 44 points per game, 4.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The Rams and their opponents have scored an average of 49.2 points per game in 2021, 0.7 more than Sunday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Bengals have averaged a total of 46.7 points, 1.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Against the spread, Los Angeles is 10-10-0 this season.
  • The Rams have been favored by 4.5 points or more eight times this season and are 4-4 ATS in those contests.
  • Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over 10 times in 20 opportunities (50%).
  • The Rams average 5.0 more points per game (27.1) than the Bengals give up (22.1).
  • Los Angeles is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall in games when it records more than 22.1 points.
  • The Rams collect 21.3 more yards per game (372.1) than the Bengals allow per matchup (350.8).
  • Los Angeles is 7-6 against the spread and 11-2 overall when the team churns out more than 350.8 yards.
  • The Rams have turned the ball over two more times (23 total) than the Bengals have forced a turnover (21) this season.
  • Cincinnati has 13 wins against the spread in 20 games this season.
  • The Bengals have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 4.5 points or more in three chances.
  • Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over in 40% of its opportunities (eight times in 20 games with a set point total).
  • The Bengals put up 5.2 more points per game (27.1) than the Rams allow (21.9).
  • Cincinnati is 8-5 against the spread and 9-4 overall when the team notches more than 21.9 points.
  • The Bengals rack up only 16.6 more yards per game (361.5) than the Rams allow per outing (344.9).
  • When Cincinnati amasses over 344.9 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall.
  • The Bengals have turned the ball over 21 times, four fewer times than the Rams have forced turnovers (25).

Home and road insights

  • Cincinnati is 5-5 against the spread, and 5-4 overall, at home.
  • At home, the Bengals have one win ATS (1-1) as 4.5-point underdogs or greater.
  • In six of nine home games this season, Cincinnati has hit the over.
  • Bengals home games this season average 47.6 total points, 0.9 fewer than this contest's over/under (48.5).
  • This year away from home, Los Angeles is 5-5 against the spread and 7-2 overall.
  • On the road, the Rams have one win ATS (1-2) as 4.5-point favorites or more.
  • In nine road games this season, Los Angeles has gone over the total six times.
  • This season, Rams away games average 49.0 points, 0.5 more than this matchup's over/under (48.5).

