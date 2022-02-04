Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Super Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights

The 2021 Super Bowl is between the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7).

Odds for Rams vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 48.5-point total in 10 of 20 games (50%) this season.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to score more than 48.5 points in 10 of 20 games this season.

Sunday's total is 5.7 points lower than the two team's combined 54.2 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 44 points per game, 4.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Rams and their opponents have scored an average of 49.2 points per game in 2021, 0.7 more than Sunday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Bengals have averaged a total of 46.7 points, 1.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Rams stats and trends

Against the spread, Los Angeles is 10-10-0 this season.

The Rams have been favored by 4.5 points or more eight times this season and are 4-4 ATS in those contests.

Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over 10 times in 20 opportunities (50%).

The Rams average 5.0 more points per game (27.1) than the Bengals give up (22.1).

Los Angeles is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall in games when it records more than 22.1 points.

The Rams collect 21.3 more yards per game (372.1) than the Bengals allow per matchup (350.8).

Los Angeles is 7-6 against the spread and 11-2 overall when the team churns out more than 350.8 yards.

The Rams have turned the ball over two more times (23 total) than the Bengals have forced a turnover (21) this season.

Bengals stats and trends

Cincinnati has 13 wins against the spread in 20 games this season.

The Bengals have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 4.5 points or more in three chances.

Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over in 40% of its opportunities (eight times in 20 games with a set point total).

The Bengals put up 5.2 more points per game (27.1) than the Rams allow (21.9).

Cincinnati is 8-5 against the spread and 9-4 overall when the team notches more than 21.9 points.

The Bengals rack up only 16.6 more yards per game (361.5) than the Rams allow per outing (344.9).

When Cincinnati amasses over 344.9 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall.

The Bengals have turned the ball over 21 times, four fewer times than the Rams have forced turnovers (25).

Home and road insights

Cincinnati is 5-5 against the spread, and 5-4 overall, at home.

At home, the Bengals have one win ATS (1-1) as 4.5-point underdogs or greater.

In six of nine home games this season, Cincinnati has hit the over.

Bengals home games this season average 47.6 total points, 0.9 fewer than this contest's over/under (48.5).

This year away from home, Los Angeles is 5-5 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

On the road, the Rams have one win ATS (1-2) as 4.5-point favorites or more.

In nine road games this season, Los Angeles has gone over the total six times.

This season, Rams away games average 49.0 points, 0.5 more than this matchup's over/under (48.5).

