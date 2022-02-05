Skip to main content
Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Super Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights

The 2021 Super Bowl is between the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7).

Odds for Rams vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to score more than 48.5 points in 10 of 20 games this season.
  • Cincinnati has combined with its opponents to score more than 48.5 points in 10 of 20 games this season.
  • Sunday's over/under is 5.7 points lower than the two team's combined 54.2 points per game average.
  • These two squads combine to allow 44 points per game, 4.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The Rams and their opponents have scored an average of 49.2 points per game in 2021, 0.7 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 48.5 total in this game is 1.8 points above the 46.7 average total in Bengals games this season.
  • In Los Angeles' 20 games this year, it has 10 wins against the spread.
  • The Rams are 4-4 ATS when favored by 4.5 points or more this season.
  • Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over 10 times in 20 opportunities (50%).
  • The Rams average 27.1 points per game, 5.0 more than the Bengals allow per matchup (22.1).
  • Los Angeles is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall in games when it scores more than 22.1 points.
  • The Rams average 21.3 more yards per game (372.1) than the Bengals allow per matchup (350.8).
  • Los Angeles is 7-6 against the spread and 11-2 overall when the team totals more than 350.8 yards.
  • The Rams have turned the ball over two more times (23 total) than the Bengals have forced a turnover (21) this season.
  • In Cincinnati's 20 games this season, it has 13 wins against the spread.
  • So far this season, the Bengals have been installed as underdogs by a 4.5-point margin or more three times and are 3-0 ATS in those contests.
  • Cincinnati's games this season have hit the over on eight of 20 set point totals (40%).
  • The Bengals score 27.1 points per game, 5.2 more than the Rams allow (21.9).
  • When Cincinnati puts up more than 21.9 points, it is 8-5 against the spread and 9-4 overall.
  • The Bengals rack up only 16.6 more yards per game (361.5) than the Rams give up (344.9).
  • In games that Cincinnati churns out more than 344.9 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall.
  • The Bengals have turned the ball over 21 times, four fewer times than the Rams have forced turnovers (25).

Home and road insights

  • Cincinnati is 5-5 against the spread, and 5-4 overall, at home this year.
  • The Bengals have one win ATS (1-1) as 4.5-point underdogs or greater at home.
  • In six of nine games at home this season, Cincinnati has hit the over.
  • This season, Bengals home games average 47.6 points, 0.9 fewer than this outing's over/under (48.5).
  • This season in away games, Los Angeles is 5-5 against the spread and 7-2 overall.
  • The Rams have one win ATS (1-2) as 4.5-point favorites or more away from home.
  • This season, in six of nine road games Los Angeles has gone over the total.
  • This season, Rams away games average 49.0 points, 0.5 more than this contest's over/under (48.5).

