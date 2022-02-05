Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Super Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights

The 2021 Super Bowl is between the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7).

Odds for Rams vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to score more than 48.5 points in 10 of 20 games this season.

Cincinnati has combined with its opponents to score more than 48.5 points in 10 of 20 games this season.

Sunday's over/under is 5.7 points lower than the two team's combined 54.2 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 44 points per game, 4.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Rams and their opponents have scored an average of 49.2 points per game in 2021, 0.7 more than Sunday's total.

The 48.5 total in this game is 1.8 points above the 46.7 average total in Bengals games this season.

Rams stats and trends

In Los Angeles' 20 games this year, it has 10 wins against the spread.

The Rams are 4-4 ATS when favored by 4.5 points or more this season.

Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over 10 times in 20 opportunities (50%).

The Rams average 27.1 points per game, 5.0 more than the Bengals allow per matchup (22.1).

Los Angeles is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall in games when it scores more than 22.1 points.

The Rams average 21.3 more yards per game (372.1) than the Bengals allow per matchup (350.8).

Los Angeles is 7-6 against the spread and 11-2 overall when the team totals more than 350.8 yards.

The Rams have turned the ball over two more times (23 total) than the Bengals have forced a turnover (21) this season.

Bengals stats and trends

In Cincinnati's 20 games this season, it has 13 wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Bengals have been installed as underdogs by a 4.5-point margin or more three times and are 3-0 ATS in those contests.

Cincinnati's games this season have hit the over on eight of 20 set point totals (40%).

The Bengals score 27.1 points per game, 5.2 more than the Rams allow (21.9).

When Cincinnati puts up more than 21.9 points, it is 8-5 against the spread and 9-4 overall.

The Bengals rack up only 16.6 more yards per game (361.5) than the Rams give up (344.9).

In games that Cincinnati churns out more than 344.9 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall.

The Bengals have turned the ball over 21 times, four fewer times than the Rams have forced turnovers (25).

Home and road insights

Cincinnati is 5-5 against the spread, and 5-4 overall, at home this year.

The Bengals have one win ATS (1-1) as 4.5-point underdogs or greater at home.

In six of nine games at home this season, Cincinnati has hit the over.

This season, Bengals home games average 47.6 points, 0.9 fewer than this outing's over/under (48.5).

This season in away games, Los Angeles is 5-5 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

The Rams have one win ATS (1-2) as 4.5-point favorites or more away from home.

This season, in six of nine road games Los Angeles has gone over the total.

This season, Rams away games average 49.0 points, 0.5 more than this contest's over/under (48.5).

