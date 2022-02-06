Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Super Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights

The 2021 Super Bowl is between the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7).

Odds for Rams vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 48.5-point total in 10 of 20 games (50%) this season.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to score more than 48.5 points in 10 of 20 games this season.

Sunday's over/under is 5.7 points lower than the two team's combined 54.2 points per game average.

This contest's total is 4.5 points above the 44 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Rams games this season is 49.2, 0.7 points more than Sunday's over/under of 48.5.

The 48.5 total in this game is 1.8 points higher than the 46.7 average total in Bengals games this season.

Rams stats and trends

Los Angeles has 10 wins against the spread in 20 games this season.

So far this season, the Rams have been installed as favorites by a 4.5-point margin or more eight times and are 4-4 ATS in those matchups.

Los Angeles has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (10 times in 20 games with a set point total).

The Rams average 5.0 more points per game (27.1) than the Bengals allow (22.1).

Los Angeles is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall in games when it records more than 22.1 points.

The Rams rack up 21.3 more yards per game (372.1) than the Bengals allow per contest (350.8).

Los Angeles is 7-6 against the spread and 11-2 overall when the team piles up more than 350.8 yards.

The Rams have turned the ball over two more times (23 total) than the Bengals have forced a turnover (21) this season.

Bengals stats and trends

Cincinnati has 13 wins against the spread in 20 games this season.

The Bengals have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more three times this year and are 3-0 ATS in those games.

Cincinnati has gone over the point total in 40% of its opportunities this season (eight times in 20 games with a set point total).

The Bengals score 27.1 points per game, 5.2 more than the Rams give up (21.9).

Cincinnati is 8-5 against the spread and 9-4 overall in games when it scores more than 21.9 points.

The Bengals collect 361.5 yards per game, just 16.6 more than the 344.9 the Rams give up.

Cincinnati is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall when the team piles up more than 344.9 yards.

The Bengals have 21 giveaways this season, while the Rams have 25 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Cincinnati is 5-5 against the spread, and 5-4 overall, at home this year.

At home, the Bengals have one win ATS (1-1) as 4.5-point underdogs or greater.

In six of nine home games this season, Cincinnati has hit the over.

The average total in Bengals home games this season is 47.6 points, 0.9 fewer than this contest's over/under (48.5).

Los Angeles is 5-5 against the spread, and 7-2 overall, away from home.

Away from home, the Rams have one win ATS (1-2) as 4.5-point favorites or more.

In six of nine away games this year, Los Angeles has gone over the total.

The average point total in Rams away games this season is 49.0 points, 0.5 more than this outing's over/under (48.5).

