Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Super Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights

The 2021 Super Bowl is between the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7).

Odds for Rams vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 48.5-point total in 10 of 20 games (50%) this season.
  • Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to score more than 48.5 points in 10 of 20 games this season.
  • Sunday's over/under is 5.7 points lower than the two team's combined 54.2 points per game average.
  • This contest's total is 4.5 points above the 44 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • The average total in Rams games this season is 49.2, 0.7 points more than Sunday's over/under of 48.5.
  • The 48.5 total in this game is 1.8 points higher than the 46.7 average total in Bengals games this season.
  • Los Angeles has 10 wins against the spread in 20 games this season.
  • So far this season, the Rams have been installed as favorites by a 4.5-point margin or more eight times and are 4-4 ATS in those matchups.
  • Los Angeles has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (10 times in 20 games with a set point total).
  • The Rams average 5.0 more points per game (27.1) than the Bengals allow (22.1).
  • Los Angeles is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall in games when it records more than 22.1 points.
  • The Rams rack up 21.3 more yards per game (372.1) than the Bengals allow per contest (350.8).
  • Los Angeles is 7-6 against the spread and 11-2 overall when the team piles up more than 350.8 yards.
  • The Rams have turned the ball over two more times (23 total) than the Bengals have forced a turnover (21) this season.
  • Cincinnati has 13 wins against the spread in 20 games this season.
  • The Bengals have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more three times this year and are 3-0 ATS in those games.
  • Cincinnati has gone over the point total in 40% of its opportunities this season (eight times in 20 games with a set point total).
  • The Bengals score 27.1 points per game, 5.2 more than the Rams give up (21.9).
  • Cincinnati is 8-5 against the spread and 9-4 overall in games when it scores more than 21.9 points.
  • The Bengals collect 361.5 yards per game, just 16.6 more than the 344.9 the Rams give up.
  • Cincinnati is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall when the team piles up more than 344.9 yards.
  • The Bengals have 21 giveaways this season, while the Rams have 25 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • Cincinnati is 5-5 against the spread, and 5-4 overall, at home this year.
  • At home, the Bengals have one win ATS (1-1) as 4.5-point underdogs or greater.
  • In six of nine home games this season, Cincinnati has hit the over.
  • The average total in Bengals home games this season is 47.6 points, 0.9 fewer than this contest's over/under (48.5).
  • Los Angeles is 5-5 against the spread, and 7-2 overall, away from home.
  • Away from home, the Rams have one win ATS (1-2) as 4.5-point favorites or more.
  • In six of nine away games this year, Los Angeles has gone over the total.
  • The average point total in Rams away games this season is 49.0 points, 0.5 more than this outing's over/under (48.5).

