There will be player props available for Cooper Kupp ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 6:30 PM ET live on NBC. This season's Super Bowl will feature Kupp and the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) squaring off against the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Kupp has 145 catches on 191 targets, with a team-high 1,947 receiving yards (114.5 per game) and 16 touchdowns.

Kupp has been the target of 191 of his team's 607 passing attempts this season, or 31.5% of the target share.

With 37 targets in the red zone this season, Kupp has been on the receiving end of 32.7% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 40.9% of the time.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Kupp's 220 receiving yards in his single career matchup against the Bengals are 114.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Kupp caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Bengals.

This week Kupp will face the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense (264.6 yards allowed per game).

At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Bengals defense is ranked 13th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the 49ers, Kupp totaled 142 yards on 11 receptions while scoring two touchdowns.

Over his last three outings, Kupp has 25 receptions (32 targets) for 386 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 128.7 yards per game.

Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 191 31.5% 145 1947 16 37 32.7% Van Jefferson 89 14.7% 50 802 6 15 13.3% Tyler Higbee 85 14.0% 61 560 5 18 15.9% Robert Woods 69 11.4% 45 556 4 16 14.2%

