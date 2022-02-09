Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Ja'Marr Chase Super Bowl Player Prop Bets - Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles

Ja'Marr Chase has player prop betting options available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET airing on NBC. Chase's Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) and the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) take the field for this season's Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Chase has 81 catches (128 targets) and a team-high 1,455 receiving yards (85.6 ypg) plus 13 touchdowns.
  • Chase has been the target of 23.1% (128 total) of his team's 555 passing attempts this season.
  • Chase has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 20.0% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.0% of the time while running the ball 44.0% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Chase's matchup with the Rams.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • The 263.3 passing yards the Rams allow per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 1.0 passing TDs allowed per game, the Rams defense is ranked second in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Chiefs, Chase recorded six catches for 54 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • Over his last three outings, Chase's 20 receptions have turned into 279 yards (93.0 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted 27 times.

Chase's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Ja'Marr Chase

128

23.1%

81

1455

13

12

20.0%

Tee Higgins

110

19.8%

74

1091

6

11

18.3%

Tyler Boyd

94

16.9%

67

828

5

7

11.7%

C.J. Uzomah

63

11.4%

49

493

5

7

11.7%

Powered By Data Skrive