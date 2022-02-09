Ja'Marr Chase has player prop betting options available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET airing on NBC. Chase's Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) and the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) take the field for this season's Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Chase has 81 catches (128 targets) and a team-high 1,455 receiving yards (85.6 ypg) plus 13 touchdowns.

Chase has been the target of 23.1% (128 total) of his team's 555 passing attempts this season.

Chase has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 20.0% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.0% of the time while running the ball 44.0% of the time.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

The 263.3 passing yards the Rams allow per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.0 passing TDs allowed per game, the Rams defense is ranked second in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Chiefs, Chase recorded six catches for 54 yards and scored one touchdown.

Over his last three outings, Chase's 20 receptions have turned into 279 yards (93.0 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted 27 times.

Chase's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 128 23.1% 81 1455 13 12 20.0% Tee Higgins 110 19.8% 74 1091 6 11 18.3% Tyler Boyd 94 16.9% 67 828 5 7 11.7% C.J. Uzomah 63 11.4% 49 493 5 7 11.7%

