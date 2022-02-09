Ja'Marr Chase Super Bowl Player Prop Bets - Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles
Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds
Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Chase has 81 catches (128 targets) and a team-high 1,455 receiving yards (85.6 ypg) plus 13 touchdowns.
- Chase has been the target of 23.1% (128 total) of his team's 555 passing attempts this season.
- Chase has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 20.0% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.0% of the time while running the ball 44.0% of the time.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- The 263.3 passing yards the Rams allow per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.
- At 1.0 passing TDs allowed per game, the Rams defense is ranked second in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Chiefs, Chase recorded six catches for 54 yards and scored one touchdown.
- Over his last three outings, Chase's 20 receptions have turned into 279 yards (93.0 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted 27 times.
Chase's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ja'Marr Chase
128
23.1%
81
1455
13
12
20.0%
Tee Higgins
110
19.8%
74
1091
6
11
18.3%
Tyler Boyd
94
16.9%
67
828
5
7
11.7%
C.J. Uzomah
63
11.4%
49
493
5
7
11.7%
