Joe Burrow Super Bowl Player Prop Bets - Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles

There will be player props available for Joe Burrow ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 6:30 PM ET live on NBC. Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) and the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) square off for this season's Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Burrow has thrown for 4,611 passing yards this season (271.2 per game) and has a 70.4% completion percentage (366-of-520), throwing 34 touchdown passes with 14 interceptions.
  • He also has 118 rushing yards on 40 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 6.9 yards per game.
  • The Bengals have run 56.0% passing plays and 44.0% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
  • Burrow has attempted 54 of his 520 passes in the red zone, accounting for 45.8% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • The 263.3 passing yards the Rams allow per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 1.0 passing TDs allowed per game, the Rams defense is ranked second in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Chiefs, Burrow went 23-for-38 (60.5 percent) for 250 yards, throwing two touchdowns with one interception.
  • He also added 25 yards on five carries, averaging five yards per carry .
  • Burrow has thrown for 842 yards (280.7 ypg) on 75-of-109 passing with four touchdowns and two interceptions over his last three games.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Ja'Marr Chase

128

23.1%

81

1455

13

12

20.0%

Tee Higgins

110

19.8%

74

1091

6

11

18.3%

Tyler Boyd

94

16.9%

67

828

5

7

11.7%

