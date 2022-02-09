Joe Burrow Super Bowl Player Prop Bets - Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles
Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds
Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Burrow has thrown for 4,611 passing yards this season (271.2 per game) and has a 70.4% completion percentage (366-of-520), throwing 34 touchdown passes with 14 interceptions.
- He also has 118 rushing yards on 40 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 6.9 yards per game.
- The Bengals have run 56.0% passing plays and 44.0% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
- Burrow has attempted 54 of his 520 passes in the red zone, accounting for 45.8% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- The 263.3 passing yards the Rams allow per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.
- At 1.0 passing TDs allowed per game, the Rams defense is ranked second in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Chiefs, Burrow went 23-for-38 (60.5 percent) for 250 yards, throwing two touchdowns with one interception.
- He also added 25 yards on five carries, averaging five yards per carry .
- Burrow has thrown for 842 yards (280.7 ypg) on 75-of-109 passing with four touchdowns and two interceptions over his last three games.
Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ja'Marr Chase
128
23.1%
81
1455
13
12
20.0%
Tee Higgins
110
19.8%
74
1091
6
11
18.3%
Tyler Boyd
94
16.9%
67
828
5
7
11.7%
