There will be player props available for Joe Burrow ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 6:30 PM ET live on NBC. Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) and the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) square off for this season's Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Burrow has thrown for 4,611 passing yards this season (271.2 per game) and has a 70.4% completion percentage (366-of-520), throwing 34 touchdown passes with 14 interceptions.

He also has 118 rushing yards on 40 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 6.9 yards per game.

The Bengals have run 56.0% passing plays and 44.0% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.

Burrow has attempted 54 of his 520 passes in the red zone, accounting for 45.8% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

The 263.3 passing yards the Rams allow per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.0 passing TDs allowed per game, the Rams defense is ranked second in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Chiefs, Burrow went 23-for-38 (60.5 percent) for 250 yards, throwing two touchdowns with one interception.

He also added 25 yards on five carries, averaging five yards per carry .

Burrow has thrown for 842 yards (280.7 ypg) on 75-of-109 passing with four touchdowns and two interceptions over his last three games.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 128 23.1% 81 1455 13 12 20.0% Tee Higgins 110 19.8% 74 1091 6 11 18.3% Tyler Boyd 94 16.9% 67 828 5 7 11.7%

