Joe Mixon Super Bowl Player Prop Bets - Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles
Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds
Joe Mixon Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mixon's team-high 1,205 rushing yards (70.9 per game) have come on 292 carries, with 13 touchdowns.
- He also averages 18.5 receiving yards per game, grabbing 42 passes for 314 yards and three touchdowns.
- He has handled 292, or 67.0%, of his team's 436 rushing attempts this season.
- The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.0% of the time while running the football 44.0% of the time.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Mixon's 66 rushing yards in his single career matchup against the Rams are 2.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Mixon did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Rams.
- Conceding 103.2 rushing yards per game, the Rams have the sixth-ranked run defense in the league.
- This season the Rams have allowed 18 rushing TDs. They are ranked 23rd in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Chiefs, Mixon picked up 88 yards on 21 carries (averaging 4.2 yards per carry).
- He also hauled in three passes for 27 yards through the air.
- Mixon has 190 yards on 52 carries (63.3 ypg) with one rushing touchdown in his last three games.
- He also has 106 receiving yards on 13 catches (35.3 yards per game) . .
Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Joe Mixon
292
67.0%
1,205
13
39
67.2%
4.1
Samaje Perine
55
12.6%
246
1
2
3.4%
4.5
Joe Burrow
40
9.2%
118
2
9
15.5%
3.0
Chris Evans
17
3.9%
77
0
1
1.7%
4.5
