Joe Mixon Super Bowl Player Prop Bets - Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles

Before Joe Mixon hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 6:30 PM ET on NBC, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Mixon's Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) and the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) meet for this season's Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mixon's team-high 1,205 rushing yards (70.9 per game) have come on 292 carries, with 13 touchdowns.
  • He also averages 18.5 receiving yards per game, grabbing 42 passes for 314 yards and three touchdowns.
  • He has handled 292, or 67.0%, of his team's 436 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.0% of the time while running the football 44.0% of the time.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Mixon's 66 rushing yards in his single career matchup against the Rams are 2.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Mixon did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Rams.
  • Conceding 103.2 rushing yards per game, the Rams have the sixth-ranked run defense in the league.
  • This season the Rams have allowed 18 rushing TDs. They are ranked 23rd in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Chiefs, Mixon picked up 88 yards on 21 carries (averaging 4.2 yards per carry).
  • He also hauled in three passes for 27 yards through the air.
  • Mixon has 190 yards on 52 carries (63.3 ypg) with one rushing touchdown in his last three games.
  • He also has 106 receiving yards on 13 catches (35.3 yards per game) .
Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Joe Mixon

292

67.0%

1,205

13

39

67.2%

4.1

Samaje Perine

55

12.6%

246

1

2

3.4%

4.5

Joe Burrow

40

9.2%

118

2

9

15.5%

3.0

Chris Evans

17

3.9%

77

0

1

1.7%

4.5

