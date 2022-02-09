Before Joe Mixon hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 6:30 PM ET on NBC, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Mixon's Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) and the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) meet for this season's Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mixon's team-high 1,205 rushing yards (70.9 per game) have come on 292 carries, with 13 touchdowns.

He also averages 18.5 receiving yards per game, grabbing 42 passes for 314 yards and three touchdowns.

He has handled 292, or 67.0%, of his team's 436 rushing attempts this season.

The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.0% of the time while running the football 44.0% of the time.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Mixon's 66 rushing yards in his single career matchup against the Rams are 2.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Mixon did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Rams.

Conceding 103.2 rushing yards per game, the Rams have the sixth-ranked run defense in the league.

This season the Rams have allowed 18 rushing TDs. They are ranked 23rd in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Chiefs, Mixon picked up 88 yards on 21 carries (averaging 4.2 yards per carry).

He also hauled in three passes for 27 yards through the air.

Mixon has 190 yards on 52 carries (63.3 ypg) with one rushing touchdown in his last three games.

He also has 106 receiving yards on 13 catches (35.3 yards per game) . .

Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Joe Mixon 292 67.0% 1,205 13 39 67.2% 4.1 Samaje Perine 55 12.6% 246 1 2 3.4% 4.5 Joe Burrow 40 9.2% 118 2 9 15.5% 3.0 Chris Evans 17 3.9% 77 0 1 1.7% 4.5

