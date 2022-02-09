Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Super Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights

The 2021 Super Bowl is between the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Rams vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to score more than 48.5 points in 10 of 20 games this season.
  • Cincinnati's games have gone over 48.5 points in 10 of 20 chances this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 54.2 points per game, 5.7 more than the total in this contest.
  • These two squads combine to allow 44 points per game, 4.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Rams games this season feature an average total of 49.2 points, a number 0.7 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 46.7 PPG average total in Bengals games this season is 1.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • In Los Angeles' 20 games this year, it has 10 wins against the spread.
  • The Rams are 4-4 ATS when favored by 4.5 points or more this season.
  • Los Angeles has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (10 times in 20 games with a set point total).
  • The Rams rack up 27.1 points per game, 5.0 more than the Bengals allow per matchup (22.1).
  • Los Angeles is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 22.1 points.
  • The Rams average 372.1 yards per game, 21.3 more yards than the 350.8 the Bengals give up per matchup.
  • Los Angeles is 7-6 against the spread and 11-2 overall when the team picks up over 350.8 yards.
  • The Rams have turned the ball over 23 times this season, two more turnovers than the Bengals have forced (21).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Los Angeles' matchup with the Bengals.
  • Cincinnati is 13-7-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Bengals have an against the spread record of 3-0 in their three games when underdogs by 4.5 points or more this year.
  • Cincinnati's games this season have gone over the point total eight times in 20 opportunities (40%).
  • The Bengals rack up 27.1 points per game, 5.2 more than the Rams give up (21.9).
  • Cincinnati is 8-5 against the spread and 9-4 overall when the team scores more than 21.9 points.
  • The Bengals average 361.5 yards per game, just 16.6 more than the 344.9 the Rams allow.
  • When Cincinnati picks up more than 344.9 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall.
  • The Bengals have turned the ball over 21 times, four fewer times than the Rams have forced turnovers (25).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Cincinnati is 5-4 overall and 5-5 against the spread.
  • The Bengals have one win ATS (1-1) as 4.5-point underdogs or more at home.
  • In nine games at home this season, Cincinnati has hit the over six times.
  • Bengals home games this season average 47.6 total points, 0.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under (48.5).
  • Los Angeles is 7-2 overall, and 5-5 against the spread, on the road.
  • The Rams have one win ATS (1-2) on the road as 4.5-point favorites or more.
  • In nine away games this season, Los Angeles has gone over the total six times.
  • The average point total in Rams away games this season is 49.0 points, 0.5 more than this contest's over/under (48.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.