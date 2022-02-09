Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Super Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights

The 2021 Super Bowl is between the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Rams vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to score more than 48.5 points in 10 of 20 games this season.

Cincinnati's games have gone over 48.5 points in 10 of 20 chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 54.2 points per game, 5.7 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 44 points per game, 4.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Rams games this season feature an average total of 49.2 points, a number 0.7 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 46.7 PPG average total in Bengals games this season is 1.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Rams stats and trends

In Los Angeles' 20 games this year, it has 10 wins against the spread.

The Rams are 4-4 ATS when favored by 4.5 points or more this season.

Los Angeles has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (10 times in 20 games with a set point total).

The Rams rack up 27.1 points per game, 5.0 more than the Bengals allow per matchup (22.1).

Los Angeles is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 22.1 points.

The Rams average 372.1 yards per game, 21.3 more yards than the 350.8 the Bengals give up per matchup.

Los Angeles is 7-6 against the spread and 11-2 overall when the team picks up over 350.8 yards.

The Rams have turned the ball over 23 times this season, two more turnovers than the Bengals have forced (21).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Los Angeles' matchup with the Bengals.

Bengals stats and trends

Cincinnati is 13-7-0 against the spread this year.

The Bengals have an against the spread record of 3-0 in their three games when underdogs by 4.5 points or more this year.

Cincinnati's games this season have gone over the point total eight times in 20 opportunities (40%).

The Bengals rack up 27.1 points per game, 5.2 more than the Rams give up (21.9).

Cincinnati is 8-5 against the spread and 9-4 overall when the team scores more than 21.9 points.

The Bengals average 361.5 yards per game, just 16.6 more than the 344.9 the Rams allow.

When Cincinnati picks up more than 344.9 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall.

The Bengals have turned the ball over 21 times, four fewer times than the Rams have forced turnovers (25).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Cincinnati is 5-4 overall and 5-5 against the spread.

The Bengals have one win ATS (1-1) as 4.5-point underdogs or more at home.

In nine games at home this season, Cincinnati has hit the over six times.

Bengals home games this season average 47.6 total points, 0.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under (48.5).

Los Angeles is 7-2 overall, and 5-5 against the spread, on the road.

The Rams have one win ATS (1-2) on the road as 4.5-point favorites or more.

In nine away games this season, Los Angeles has gone over the total six times.

The average point total in Rams away games this season is 49.0 points, 0.5 more than this contest's over/under (48.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.