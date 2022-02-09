Skip to main content
Matthew Stafford Super Bowl Player Prop Bets - Los Angeles vs. Cincinnati

Before Matthew Stafford hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 6:30 PM ET on NBC, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Stafford's Los Angeles Rams (12-5) and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) take the field for this season's Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Stafford leads Los Angeles with 4,886 passing yards (287.4 per game) and has a 67.2% completion percentage (404-for-601), tossing 41 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.
  • He also adds 43 rushing yards (2.5 ypg) on 32 carries.
  • The Rams, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.1% of the time while running the ball 40.9% of the time.
  • Stafford has thrown 112 passes in the red zone this season, 57.4% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • In one matchup against the Bengals, Stafford threw for 203 passing yards, 77.5 yards less than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Stafford threw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Bengals.
  • Note: Stafford's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.
  • The Bengals are allowing 264.6 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Bengals' defense is 13th in the league, giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the 49ers, Stafford racked up yards while completing 68.9 percent of his passes, throwing two touchdowns with one interception.
  • Over his last three games, Stafford has put up 905 passing yards (301.7 per game) while completing 72 of 100 passes (72% completion percentage), with six touchdowns and one interception.
  • He's added 36 rushing yards on 15 carries and two rushing touchdowns, averaging 12.0 yards per game.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Cooper Kupp

191

31.5%

145

1947

16

37

32.7%

Van Jefferson

89

14.7%

50

802

6

15

13.3%

Tyler Higbee

85

14.0%

61

560

5

18

15.9%

Powered By Data Skrive