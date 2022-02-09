Matthew Stafford Super Bowl Player Prop Bets - Los Angeles vs. Cincinnati
Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds
Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Stafford leads Los Angeles with 4,886 passing yards (287.4 per game) and has a 67.2% completion percentage (404-for-601), tossing 41 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.
- He also adds 43 rushing yards (2.5 ypg) on 32 carries.
- The Rams, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.1% of the time while running the ball 40.9% of the time.
- Stafford has thrown 112 passes in the red zone this season, 57.4% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- In one matchup against the Bengals, Stafford threw for 203 passing yards, 77.5 yards less than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Stafford threw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Bengals.
- Note: Stafford's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.
- The Bengals are allowing 264.6 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
- The Bengals' defense is 13th in the league, giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the 49ers, Stafford racked up yards while completing 68.9 percent of his passes, throwing two touchdowns with one interception.
- Over his last three games, Stafford has put up 905 passing yards (301.7 per game) while completing 72 of 100 passes (72% completion percentage), with six touchdowns and one interception.
- He's added 36 rushing yards on 15 carries and two rushing touchdowns, averaging 12.0 yards per game.
Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cooper Kupp
191
31.5%
145
1947
16
37
32.7%
Van Jefferson
89
14.7%
50
802
6
15
13.3%
Tyler Higbee
85
14.0%
61
560
5
18
15.9%
