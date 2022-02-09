Before Matthew Stafford hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 6:30 PM ET on NBC, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Stafford's Los Angeles Rams (12-5) and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) take the field for this season's Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Stafford leads Los Angeles with 4,886 passing yards (287.4 per game) and has a 67.2% completion percentage (404-for-601), tossing 41 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

He also adds 43 rushing yards (2.5 ypg) on 32 carries.

The Rams, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.1% of the time while running the ball 40.9% of the time.

Stafford has thrown 112 passes in the red zone this season, 57.4% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

In one matchup against the Bengals, Stafford threw for 203 passing yards, 77.5 yards less than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Stafford threw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Bengals.

Note: Stafford's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.

The Bengals are allowing 264.6 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.

The Bengals' defense is 13th in the league, giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the 49ers, Stafford racked up yards while completing 68.9 percent of his passes, throwing two touchdowns with one interception.

Over his last three games, Stafford has put up 905 passing yards (301.7 per game) while completing 72 of 100 passes (72% completion percentage), with six touchdowns and one interception.

He's added 36 rushing yards on 15 carries and two rushing touchdowns, averaging 12.0 yards per game.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 191 31.5% 145 1947 16 37 32.7% Van Jefferson 89 14.7% 50 802 6 15 13.3% Tyler Higbee 85 14.0% 61 560 5 18 15.9%

