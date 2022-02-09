Skip to main content
Sony Michel Super Bowl Player Prop Bets - Los Angeles vs. Cincinnati

There will be player prop bet markets available for Sony Michel before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET live on NBC. This season's Super Bowl will feature Michel and the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) squaring off against the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Sony Michel Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Michel's team-high 845 rushing yards (49.7 per game) have come on 208 carries, with four touchdowns.
  • And he has caught 21 passes for 128 yards (7.5 per game) with one TD.
  • His team has rushed the ball 420 times this season, and he's taken 208 of those attempts (49.5%).
  • The Rams have called a pass in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Michel's matchup with the Bengals.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • In his single career matchup against the Bengals, Michel recorded 89 rushing yards, 68.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Michel did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Bengals.
  • Allowing 102.5 rushing yards per game, the Bengals have the fifth-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • This season the Bengals have conceded 15 rushing TDs. They are ranked 14th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the 49ers, Michel racked up 16 yards on 10 carries.
  • Over his last three games, Michel has rushed for 78 yards (26.0 per game) on 24 carries.

Michel's Los Angeles Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Sony Michel

208

49.5%

845

4

45

54.9%

4.1

Darrell Henderson

149

35.5%

688

5

24

29.3%

4.6

Robert Woods

8

1.9%

46

1

2

2.4%

5.8

Matthew Stafford

32

7.6%

43

0

7

8.5%

1.3

