There will be player prop bet markets available for Sony Michel before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET live on NBC. This season's Super Bowl will feature Michel and the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) squaring off against the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Sony Michel Prop Bet Odds

Sony Michel Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Michel's team-high 845 rushing yards (49.7 per game) have come on 208 carries, with four touchdowns.

And he has caught 21 passes for 128 yards (7.5 per game) with one TD.

His team has rushed the ball 420 times this season, and he's taken 208 of those attempts (49.5%).

The Rams have called a pass in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

In his single career matchup against the Bengals, Michel recorded 89 rushing yards, 68.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Michel did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Bengals.

Allowing 102.5 rushing yards per game, the Bengals have the fifth-ranked run defense in the NFL.

This season the Bengals have conceded 15 rushing TDs. They are ranked 14th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the 49ers, Michel racked up 16 yards on 10 carries.

Over his last three games, Michel has rushed for 78 yards (26.0 per game) on 24 carries.

Michel's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Sony Michel 208 49.5% 845 4 45 54.9% 4.1 Darrell Henderson 149 35.5% 688 5 24 29.3% 4.6 Robert Woods 8 1.9% 46 1 2 2.4% 5.8 Matthew Stafford 32 7.6% 43 0 7 8.5% 1.3

