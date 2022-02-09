There will be player prop bets available for Tee Higgins before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET live on NBC. This season's Super Bowl will feature Higgins and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) squaring off against the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Odds

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Higgins has put up 74 catches for 1,091 yards and six touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 110 times and averages 64.2 receiving yards.

Higgins has been the target of 110 of his team's 555 passing attempts this season, or 19.8% of the target share.

With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Higgins has been on the receiving end of 18.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.0% of the time.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

The 263.3 passing yards the Rams allow per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Rams' defense is second in the NFL, allowing 1.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Chiefs, Higgins reeled in six passes for 103 yards (17.2 yards per catch).

Over his last three outings, Higgins has caught 14 passes on 23 targets for 209 yards, averaging 69.7 yards per game.

Higgins' Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tee Higgins 110 19.8% 74 1091 6 11 18.3% Ja'Marr Chase 128 23.1% 81 1455 13 12 20.0% Tyler Boyd 94 16.9% 67 828 5 7 11.7% C.J. Uzomah 63 11.4% 49 493 5 7 11.7%

