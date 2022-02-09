Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Tee Higgins Super Bowl Player Prop Bets - Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles

There will be player prop bets available for Tee Higgins before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET live on NBC. This season's Super Bowl will feature Higgins and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) squaring off against the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Higgins has put up 74 catches for 1,091 yards and six touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 110 times and averages 64.2 receiving yards.
  • Higgins has been the target of 110 of his team's 555 passing attempts this season, or 19.8% of the target share.
  • With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Higgins has been on the receiving end of 18.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.0% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Higgins' matchup with the Rams.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • The 263.3 passing yards the Rams allow per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Rams' defense is second in the NFL, allowing 1.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Chiefs, Higgins reeled in six passes for 103 yards (17.2 yards per catch).
  • Over his last three outings, Higgins has caught 14 passes on 23 targets for 209 yards, averaging 69.7 yards per game.

Higgins' Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tee Higgins

110

19.8%

74

1091

6

11

18.3%

Ja'Marr Chase

128

23.1%

81

1455

13

12

20.0%

Tyler Boyd

94

16.9%

67

828

5

7

11.7%

C.J. Uzomah

63

11.4%

49

493

5

7

11.7%

Powered By Data Skrive