Tee Higgins Super Bowl Player Prop Bets - Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles
Tee Higgins Prop Bet Odds
Tee Higgins Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Higgins has put up 74 catches for 1,091 yards and six touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 110 times and averages 64.2 receiving yards.
- Higgins has been the target of 110 of his team's 555 passing attempts this season, or 19.8% of the target share.
- With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Higgins has been on the receiving end of 18.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.0% of the time.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- The 263.3 passing yards the Rams allow per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Rams' defense is second in the NFL, allowing 1.0 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Chiefs, Higgins reeled in six passes for 103 yards (17.2 yards per catch).
- Over his last three outings, Higgins has caught 14 passes on 23 targets for 209 yards, averaging 69.7 yards per game.
Higgins' Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tee Higgins
110
19.8%
74
1091
6
11
18.3%
Ja'Marr Chase
128
23.1%
81
1455
13
12
20.0%
Tyler Boyd
94
16.9%
67
828
5
7
11.7%
C.J. Uzomah
63
11.4%
49
493
5
7
11.7%
