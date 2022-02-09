Tyler Boyd has player prop bet markets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET airing on NBC. This season's Super Bowl will feature Boyd and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) taking on the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Boyd has put up 828 yards (on 67 catches) with five touchdowns. He's been targeted 94 times, and is averaging 48.7 yards per game.

Boyd has been the target of 94 of his team's 555 passing attempts this season, or 16.9% of the target share.

Boyd (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have run 56.0% passing plays and 44.0% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Boyd's 65 receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Rams are 24.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Boyd did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Rams.

This week Boyd will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (263.3 yards allowed per game).

At 1.0 passing TDs conceded per game, the Rams defense is ranked second in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Chiefs, Boyd caught four passes for 19 yards.

Boyd has put up 62 yards over his last three outings (20.7 per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 10 passes on 14 targets.

Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Boyd 94 16.9% 67 828 5 7 11.7% Ja'Marr Chase 128 23.1% 81 1455 13 12 20.0% Tee Higgins 110 19.8% 74 1091 6 11 18.3% C.J. Uzomah 63 11.4% 49 493 5 7 11.7%

