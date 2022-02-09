Skip to main content
Tyler Boyd Super Bowl Player Prop Bets - Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles

Tyler Boyd has player prop bet markets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET airing on NBC. This season's Super Bowl will feature Boyd and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) taking on the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Boyd has put up 828 yards (on 67 catches) with five touchdowns. He's been targeted 94 times, and is averaging 48.7 yards per game.
  • Boyd has been the target of 94 of his team's 555 passing attempts this season, or 16.9% of the target share.
  • Boyd (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals have run 56.0% passing plays and 44.0% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Boyd's 65 receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Rams are 24.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Boyd did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Rams.
  • This week Boyd will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (263.3 yards allowed per game).
  • At 1.0 passing TDs conceded per game, the Rams defense is ranked second in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Chiefs, Boyd caught four passes for 19 yards.
  • Boyd has put up 62 yards over his last three outings (20.7 per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 10 passes on 14 targets.

Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyler Boyd

94

16.9%

67

828

5

7

11.7%

Ja'Marr Chase

128

23.1%

81

1455

13

12

20.0%

Tee Higgins

110

19.8%

74

1091

6

11

18.3%

C.J. Uzomah

63

11.4%

49

493

5

7

11.7%

