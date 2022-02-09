Tyler Boyd Super Bowl Player Prop Bets - Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles
Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds
Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Boyd has put up 828 yards (on 67 catches) with five touchdowns. He's been targeted 94 times, and is averaging 48.7 yards per game.
- Boyd has been the target of 94 of his team's 555 passing attempts this season, or 16.9% of the target share.
- Boyd (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals have run 56.0% passing plays and 44.0% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Boyd's 65 receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Rams are 24.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Boyd did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Rams.
- This week Boyd will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (263.3 yards allowed per game).
- At 1.0 passing TDs conceded per game, the Rams defense is ranked second in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Chiefs, Boyd caught four passes for 19 yards.
- Boyd has put up 62 yards over his last three outings (20.7 per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 10 passes on 14 targets.
Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyler Boyd
94
16.9%
67
828
5
7
11.7%
Ja'Marr Chase
128
23.1%
81
1455
13
12
20.0%
Tee Higgins
110
19.8%
74
1091
6
11
18.3%
C.J. Uzomah
63
11.4%
49
493
5
7
11.7%
