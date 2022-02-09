Van Jefferson Super Bowl Player Prop Bets - Los Angeles vs. Cincinnati
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds
Van Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jefferson's 89 targets have resulted in 50 grabs for 802 yards (47.2 ypg) and six touchdowns.
- Jefferson has been the target of 89 of his team's 607 passing attempts this season, or 14.7% of the target share.
- Jefferson has seen the ball thrown his way 15 times in the red zone this season, 13.3% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jefferson's matchup with the Bengals.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- The Bengals are conceding 264.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bengals defense is ranked 13th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Jefferson put together a nine-yard performance against the 49ers on two catches.
- Jefferson's nine targets have resulted in five grabs for 79 yards (26.3 ypg) in his last three games.
Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Van Jefferson
89
14.7%
50
802
6
15
13.3%
Cooper Kupp
191
31.5%
145
1947
16
37
32.7%
Tyler Higbee
85
14.0%
61
560
5
18
15.9%
Robert Woods
69
11.4%
45
556
4
16
14.2%
Powered By Data Skrive