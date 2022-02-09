Skip to main content
Van Jefferson Super Bowl Player Prop Bets - Los Angeles vs. Cincinnati

Van Jefferson has player prop bet markets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET airing on NBC. Jefferson's Los Angeles Rams (12-5) and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) meet for this season's Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jefferson's 89 targets have resulted in 50 grabs for 802 yards (47.2 ypg) and six touchdowns.
  • Jefferson has been the target of 89 of his team's 607 passing attempts this season, or 14.7% of the target share.
  • Jefferson has seen the ball thrown his way 15 times in the red zone this season, 13.3% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jefferson's matchup with the Bengals.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • The Bengals are conceding 264.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bengals defense is ranked 13th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Jefferson put together a nine-yard performance against the 49ers on two catches.
  • Jefferson's nine targets have resulted in five grabs for 79 yards (26.3 ypg) in his last three games.

Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Van Jefferson

89

14.7%

50

802

6

15

13.3%

Cooper Kupp

191

31.5%

145

1947

16

37

32.7%

Tyler Higbee

85

14.0%

61

560

5

18

15.9%

Robert Woods

69

11.4%

45

556

4

16

14.2%

