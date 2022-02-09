Van Jefferson has player prop bet markets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET airing on NBC. Jefferson's Los Angeles Rams (12-5) and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) meet for this season's Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jefferson's 89 targets have resulted in 50 grabs for 802 yards (47.2 ypg) and six touchdowns.

Jefferson has been the target of 89 of his team's 607 passing attempts this season, or 14.7% of the target share.

Jefferson has seen the ball thrown his way 15 times in the red zone this season, 13.3% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

The Bengals are conceding 264.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bengals defense is ranked 13th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Jefferson put together a nine-yard performance against the 49ers on two catches.

Jefferson's nine targets have resulted in five grabs for 79 yards (26.3 ypg) in his last three games.

Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Van Jefferson 89 14.7% 50 802 6 15 13.3% Cooper Kupp 191 31.5% 145 1947 16 37 32.7% Tyler Higbee 85 14.0% 61 560 5 18 15.9% Robert Woods 69 11.4% 45 556 4 16 14.2%

