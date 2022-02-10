Cooper Kupp Super Bowl Player Prop Bets - Los Angeles vs. Cincinnati
Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds
Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kupp's 1,947 receiving yards (114.5 per game) lead the Rams. He has 145 receptions on 191 targets with 16 touchdowns.
- Kupp has been the target of 191 of his team's 607 passing attempts this season, or 31.5% of the target share.
- Kupp has seen the ball thrown his way 37 times in the red zone this season, 32.7% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.1% of the time while running the football 40.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Against the Bengals, Kupp totaled 220 receiving yards in his only career matchup, 113.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Kupp caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Bengals.
- The 264.6 yards per game the Bengals are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
- The Bengals' defense is 13th in the NFL, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the 49ers, Kupp caught 11 passes for 142 yards and scored two touchdowns.
- Over his last three outings, Kupp's 25 grabs have yielded 386 yards (128.7 ypg) and four touchdowns. He's been targeted 32 times.
Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cooper Kupp
191
31.5%
145
1947
16
37
32.7%
Van Jefferson
89
14.7%
50
802
6
15
13.3%
Tyler Higbee
85
14.0%
61
560
5
18
15.9%
Robert Woods
69
11.4%
45
556
4
16
14.2%
