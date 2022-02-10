Before placing any wagers on Cooper Kupp's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 6:30 PM ET on NBC, here are some key stats and trends to know. This season's Super Bowl will feature Kupp and the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) taking on the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kupp's 1,947 receiving yards (114.5 per game) lead the Rams. He has 145 receptions on 191 targets with 16 touchdowns.

Kupp has been the target of 191 of his team's 607 passing attempts this season, or 31.5% of the target share.

Kupp has seen the ball thrown his way 37 times in the red zone this season, 32.7% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.1% of the time while running the football 40.9% of the time.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Against the Bengals, Kupp totaled 220 receiving yards in his only career matchup, 113.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Kupp caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Bengals.

The 264.6 yards per game the Bengals are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.

The Bengals' defense is 13th in the NFL, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the 49ers, Kupp caught 11 passes for 142 yards and scored two touchdowns.

Over his last three outings, Kupp's 25 grabs have yielded 386 yards (128.7 ypg) and four touchdowns. He's been targeted 32 times.

Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 191 31.5% 145 1947 16 37 32.7% Van Jefferson 89 14.7% 50 802 6 15 13.3% Tyler Higbee 85 14.0% 61 560 5 18 15.9% Robert Woods 69 11.4% 45 556 4 16 14.2%

