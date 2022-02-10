Skip to main content
Cooper Kupp Super Bowl Player Prop Bets - Los Angeles vs. Cincinnati

Before placing any wagers on Cooper Kupp's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 6:30 PM ET on NBC, here are some key stats and trends to know. This season's Super Bowl will feature Kupp and the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) taking on the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kupp's 1,947 receiving yards (114.5 per game) lead the Rams. He has 145 receptions on 191 targets with 16 touchdowns.
  • Kupp has been the target of 191 of his team's 607 passing attempts this season, or 31.5% of the target share.
  • Kupp has seen the ball thrown his way 37 times in the red zone this season, 32.7% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.1% of the time while running the football 40.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Against the Bengals, Kupp totaled 220 receiving yards in his only career matchup, 113.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Kupp caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Bengals.
  • The 264.6 yards per game the Bengals are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Bengals' defense is 13th in the NFL, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the 49ers, Kupp caught 11 passes for 142 yards and scored two touchdowns.
  • Over his last three outings, Kupp's 25 grabs have yielded 386 yards (128.7 ypg) and four touchdowns. He's been targeted 32 times.

Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Cooper Kupp

191

31.5%

145

1947

16

37

32.7%

Van Jefferson

89

14.7%

50

802

6

15

13.3%

Tyler Higbee

85

14.0%

61

560

5

18

15.9%

Robert Woods

69

11.4%

45

556

4

16

14.2%

