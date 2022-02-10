Ja'Marr Chase Super Bowl Player Prop Bets - Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles
Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds
Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Chase's team-high 1,455 receiving yards (85.6 per game) have come on 81 receptions (128 targets) plus 13 touchdowns.
- Chase has been the target of 128 of his team's 555 passing attempts this season, or 23.1% of the target share.
- With 12 targets in the red zone this season, Chase has been on the receiving end of 20.0% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.0% of the time.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- The Rams are conceding 263.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
- The Rams' defense is second in the league, allowing 1.0 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Chase put together a 54-yard performance against the Chiefs on six catches and scored one touchdown.
- Chase has racked up 279 receiving yards (93.0 per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 20 passes on 27 targets during his last three games.
Chase's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ja'Marr Chase
128
23.1%
81
1455
13
12
20.0%
Tee Higgins
110
19.8%
74
1091
6
11
18.3%
Tyler Boyd
94
16.9%
67
828
5
7
11.7%
C.J. Uzomah
63
11.4%
49
493
5
7
11.7%
