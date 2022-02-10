Skip to main content
Ja'Marr Chase Super Bowl Player Prop Bets - Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles

Before placing any bets on Ja'Marr Chase's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 6:30 PM ET on NBC, here are some key stats and trends to know. This season's Super Bowl will feature Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) squaring off against the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Chase's team-high 1,455 receiving yards (85.6 per game) have come on 81 receptions (128 targets) plus 13 touchdowns.
  • Chase has been the target of 128 of his team's 555 passing attempts this season, or 23.1% of the target share.
  • With 12 targets in the red zone this season, Chase has been on the receiving end of 20.0% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.0% of the time.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • The Rams are conceding 263.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Rams' defense is second in the league, allowing 1.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Chase put together a 54-yard performance against the Chiefs on six catches and scored one touchdown.
  • Chase has racked up 279 receiving yards (93.0 per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 20 passes on 27 targets during his last three games.

Chase's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Ja'Marr Chase

128

23.1%

81

1455

13

12

20.0%

Tee Higgins

110

19.8%

74

1091

6

11

18.3%

Tyler Boyd

94

16.9%

67

828

5

7

11.7%

C.J. Uzomah

63

11.4%

49

493

5

7

11.7%

