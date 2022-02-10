Before placing any bets on Ja'Marr Chase's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 6:30 PM ET on NBC, here are some key stats and trends to know. This season's Super Bowl will feature Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) squaring off against the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Chase's team-high 1,455 receiving yards (85.6 per game) have come on 81 receptions (128 targets) plus 13 touchdowns.

Chase has been the target of 128 of his team's 555 passing attempts this season, or 23.1% of the target share.

With 12 targets in the red zone this season, Chase has been on the receiving end of 20.0% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.0% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Chase's matchup with the Rams.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

The Rams are conceding 263.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.

The Rams' defense is second in the league, allowing 1.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Chase put together a 54-yard performance against the Chiefs on six catches and scored one touchdown.

Chase has racked up 279 receiving yards (93.0 per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 20 passes on 27 targets during his last three games.

Chase's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 128 23.1% 81 1455 13 12 20.0% Tee Higgins 110 19.8% 74 1091 6 11 18.3% Tyler Boyd 94 16.9% 67 828 5 7 11.7% C.J. Uzomah 63 11.4% 49 493 5 7 11.7%

Powered By Data Skrive