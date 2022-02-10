In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Joe Mixon for Sunday's game, which starts at 6:30 PM ET on NBC, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This season's Super Bowl will feature Mixon and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) taking on the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

The team's top rusher, Mixon, has carried the ball 292 times for 1,205 yards (70.9 per game), with 13 touchdowns.

He also averages 18.5 receiving yards per game, catching 42 passes for 314 yards and three touchdowns.

He has handled 292, or 67.0%, of his team's 436 rushing attempts this season.

The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.0% of the time.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Mixon had 66 rushing yards in his lone career matchup against the Rams, 3.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Mixon did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Rams.

The Rams give up 103.2 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's sixth-ranked rush defense.

Mixon and the Bengals will face off against the NFL's 23rd-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (18).

Recent Performances

Against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game, Mixon rushed 21 times for 88 yards (4.2 yards per carry).

Mixon tacked on three catches for 27 yards.

In his last three games, Mixon has piled up 52 carries for 190 yards (63.3 per game) and one touchdown.

And he has caught 13 passes for 106 yards (35.3 per game).

Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Joe Mixon 292 67.0% 1,205 13 39 67.2% 4.1 Samaje Perine 55 12.6% 246 1 2 3.4% 4.5 Joe Burrow 40 9.2% 118 2 9 15.5% 3.0 Chris Evans 17 3.9% 77 0 1 1.7% 4.5

