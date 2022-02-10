Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Joe Mixon Super Bowl Player Prop Bets - Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Joe Mixon for Sunday's game, which starts at 6:30 PM ET on NBC, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This season's Super Bowl will feature Mixon and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) taking on the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • The team's top rusher, Mixon, has carried the ball 292 times for 1,205 yards (70.9 per game), with 13 touchdowns.
  • He also averages 18.5 receiving yards per game, catching 42 passes for 314 yards and three touchdowns.
  • He has handled 292, or 67.0%, of his team's 436 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.0% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mixon's matchup with the Rams.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Mixon had 66 rushing yards in his lone career matchup against the Rams, 3.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Mixon did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Rams.
  • The Rams give up 103.2 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's sixth-ranked rush defense.
  • Mixon and the Bengals will face off against the NFL's 23rd-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (18).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game, Mixon rushed 21 times for 88 yards (4.2 yards per carry).
  • Mixon tacked on three catches for 27 yards.
  • In his last three games, Mixon has piled up 52 carries for 190 yards (63.3 per game) and one touchdown.
  • And he has caught 13 passes for 106 yards (35.3 per game).

Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Joe Mixon

292

67.0%

1,205

13

39

67.2%

4.1

Samaje Perine

55

12.6%

246

1

2

3.4%

4.5

Joe Burrow

40

9.2%

118

2

9

15.5%

3.0

Chris Evans

17

3.9%

77

0

1

1.7%

4.5

Powered By Data Skrive