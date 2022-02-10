Joe Mixon Super Bowl Player Prop Bets - Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles
Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds
Joe Mixon Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- The team's top rusher, Mixon, has carried the ball 292 times for 1,205 yards (70.9 per game), with 13 touchdowns.
- He also averages 18.5 receiving yards per game, catching 42 passes for 314 yards and three touchdowns.
- He has handled 292, or 67.0%, of his team's 436 rushing attempts this season.
- The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.0% of the time.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Mixon had 66 rushing yards in his lone career matchup against the Rams, 3.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Mixon did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Rams.
- The Rams give up 103.2 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's sixth-ranked rush defense.
- Mixon and the Bengals will face off against the NFL's 23rd-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (18).
Recent Performances
- Against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game, Mixon rushed 21 times for 88 yards (4.2 yards per carry).
- Mixon tacked on three catches for 27 yards.
- In his last three games, Mixon has piled up 52 carries for 190 yards (63.3 per game) and one touchdown.
- And he has caught 13 passes for 106 yards (35.3 per game).
Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Joe Mixon
292
67.0%
1,205
13
39
67.2%
4.1
Samaje Perine
55
12.6%
246
1
2
3.4%
4.5
Joe Burrow
40
9.2%
118
2
9
15.5%
3.0
Chris Evans
17
3.9%
77
0
1
1.7%
4.5
