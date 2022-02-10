Skip to main content
Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Super Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights

The 2021 Super Bowl is between the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7).

Odds for Rams vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to put up more than 48.5 points in 10 of 20 games this season.
  • Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to score more than 48.5 points in 10 of 20 games this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 54.2 points per game, 5.7 more than the total in this contest.
  • The 44 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.5 fewer than the 48.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The Rams and their opponents have scored an average of 49.2 points per game in 2021, 0.7 more than Sunday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Bengals have averaged a total of 46.7 points, 1.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Los Angeles is 10-10-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Rams are 4-4 ATS when favored by 4.5 points or more this season.
  • Los Angeles' games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (10 times in 20 games with a set point total).
  • The Rams average 27.1 points per game, 5.0 more than the Bengals allow per matchup (22.1).
  • Los Angeles is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall in games when it scores more than 22.1 points.
  • The Rams rack up 372.1 yards per game, 21.3 more yards than the 350.8 the Bengals give up per contest.
  • In games that Los Angeles picks up more than 350.8 yards, the team is 7-6 against the spread and 11-2 overall.
  • The Rams have turned the ball over two more times (23 total) than the Bengals have forced a turnover (21) this season.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Los Angeles' matchup with the Bengals.
  • Cincinnati has played 20 games, with 13 wins against the spread.
  • The Bengals have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more three times this year and have covered the spread every time.
  • Cincinnati's games this season have hit the over on eight of 20 set point totals (40%).
  • This year the Bengals put up 5.2 more points per game (27.1) than the Rams give up (21.9).
  • Cincinnati is 8-5 against the spread and 9-4 overall when the team records more than 21.9 points.
  • The Bengals average 361.5 yards per game, just 16.6 more than the 344.9 the Rams give up.
  • Cincinnati is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall when the team piles up over 344.9 yards.
  • This season the Bengals have 21 turnovers, four fewer than the Rams have takeaways (25).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Cincinnati is 5-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall.
  • At home, the Bengals have one win ATS (1-1) as 4.5-point underdogs or greater.
  • In six of nine games at home this season, Cincinnati has hit the over.
  • This season, Bengals home games average 47.6 points, 0.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under (48.5).
  • This year away from home, Los Angeles is 5-5 against the spread and 7-2 overall.
  • Away from home, the Rams have one win ATS (1-2) as 4.5-point favorites or more.
  • Los Angeles has gone over the total in six of nine road games this year.
  • This season, Rams away games average 49.0 points, 0.5 more than this matchup's over/under (48.5).

