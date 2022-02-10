Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Super Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights

The 2021 Super Bowl is between the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7).

Odds for Rams vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to put up more than 48.5 points in 10 of 20 games this season.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to score more than 48.5 points in 10 of 20 games this season.

The two teams combine to average 54.2 points per game, 5.7 more than the total in this contest.

The 44 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.5 fewer than the 48.5 over/under in this contest.

The Rams and their opponents have scored an average of 49.2 points per game in 2021, 0.7 more than Sunday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Bengals have averaged a total of 46.7 points, 1.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Rams stats and trends

Los Angeles is 10-10-0 against the spread this year.

The Rams are 4-4 ATS when favored by 4.5 points or more this season.

Los Angeles' games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (10 times in 20 games with a set point total).

The Rams average 27.1 points per game, 5.0 more than the Bengals allow per matchup (22.1).

Los Angeles is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall in games when it scores more than 22.1 points.

The Rams rack up 372.1 yards per game, 21.3 more yards than the 350.8 the Bengals give up per contest.

In games that Los Angeles picks up more than 350.8 yards, the team is 7-6 against the spread and 11-2 overall.

The Rams have turned the ball over two more times (23 total) than the Bengals have forced a turnover (21) this season.

Bengals stats and trends

Cincinnati has played 20 games, with 13 wins against the spread.

The Bengals have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more three times this year and have covered the spread every time.

Cincinnati's games this season have hit the over on eight of 20 set point totals (40%).

This year the Bengals put up 5.2 more points per game (27.1) than the Rams give up (21.9).

Cincinnati is 8-5 against the spread and 9-4 overall when the team records more than 21.9 points.

The Bengals average 361.5 yards per game, just 16.6 more than the 344.9 the Rams give up.

Cincinnati is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall when the team piles up over 344.9 yards.

This season the Bengals have 21 turnovers, four fewer than the Rams have takeaways (25).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Cincinnati is 5-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall.

At home, the Bengals have one win ATS (1-1) as 4.5-point underdogs or greater.

In six of nine games at home this season, Cincinnati has hit the over.

This season, Bengals home games average 47.6 points, 0.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under (48.5).

This year away from home, Los Angeles is 5-5 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

Away from home, the Rams have one win ATS (1-2) as 4.5-point favorites or more.

Los Angeles has gone over the total in six of nine road games this year.

This season, Rams away games average 49.0 points, 0.5 more than this matchup's over/under (48.5).

