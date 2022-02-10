Matthew Stafford Super Bowl Player Prop Bets - Los Angeles vs. Cincinnati
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds
Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Stafford has thrown for 4,886 yards (287.4 ypg), completing 67.2% of his passes and tossing 41 touchdown passes and 17 interceptions this season.
- He's also carried the ball 32 times for 43 yards, averaging 2.5 yards per game.
- The Rams have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
- Stafford has attempted 112 of his 601 passes in the red zone, accounting for 57.4% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Stafford's matchup with the Bengals.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Stafford threw for 203 passing yards in one matchup against the Bengals, 78.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Stafford threw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Bengals.
- Note: Stafford's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.
- The 264.6 passing yards the Bengals give up per game makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Bengals' defense is 13th in the NFL, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Stafford put together a 337-yard performance against the 49ers in the NFC Championship game, completing 68.9 percent of his passes with two touchdown passes while throwing one interception.
- Stafford has put up 905 passing yards (301.7 per game) and has a 72% completion percentage this year (72-of-100) over his last three games, while throwing six touchdowns and one interception.
- He also has 36 rushing yards on 15 carries (with two touchdowns), averaging 12.0 yards per game.
Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cooper Kupp
191
31.5%
145
1947
16
37
32.7%
Van Jefferson
89
14.7%
50
802
6
15
13.3%
Tyler Higbee
85
14.0%
61
560
5
18
15.9%
Powered By Data Skrive