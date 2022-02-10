Matthew Stafford has player prop betting options available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET airing on NBC. Stafford's Los Angeles Rams (12-5) and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) take the field for this season's Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Stafford has thrown for 4,886 yards (287.4 ypg), completing 67.2% of his passes and tossing 41 touchdown passes and 17 interceptions this season.

He's also carried the ball 32 times for 43 yards, averaging 2.5 yards per game.

The Rams have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.

Stafford has attempted 112 of his 601 passes in the red zone, accounting for 57.4% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Stafford's matchup with the Bengals.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Stafford threw for 203 passing yards in one matchup against the Bengals, 78.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.

Stafford threw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Bengals.

Note: Stafford's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.

The 264.6 passing yards the Bengals give up per game makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Bengals' defense is 13th in the NFL, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Stafford put together a 337-yard performance against the 49ers in the NFC Championship game, completing 68.9 percent of his passes with two touchdown passes while throwing one interception.

Stafford has put up 905 passing yards (301.7 per game) and has a 72% completion percentage this year (72-of-100) over his last three games, while throwing six touchdowns and one interception.

He also has 36 rushing yards on 15 carries (with two touchdowns), averaging 12.0 yards per game.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 191 31.5% 145 1947 16 37 32.7% Van Jefferson 89 14.7% 50 802 6 15 13.3% Tyler Higbee 85 14.0% 61 560 5 18 15.9%

Powered By Data Skrive