Matthew Stafford Super Bowl Player Prop Bets - Los Angeles vs. Cincinnati

Matthew Stafford has player prop betting options available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET airing on NBC. Stafford's Los Angeles Rams (12-5) and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) take the field for this season's Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Stafford has thrown for 4,886 yards (287.4 ypg), completing 67.2% of his passes and tossing 41 touchdown passes and 17 interceptions this season.
  • He's also carried the ball 32 times for 43 yards, averaging 2.5 yards per game.
  • The Rams have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
  • Stafford has attempted 112 of his 601 passes in the red zone, accounting for 57.4% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Stafford threw for 203 passing yards in one matchup against the Bengals, 78.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Stafford threw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Bengals.
  • Note: Stafford's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.
  • The 264.6 passing yards the Bengals give up per game makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Bengals' defense is 13th in the NFL, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Stafford put together a 337-yard performance against the 49ers in the NFC Championship game, completing 68.9 percent of his passes with two touchdown passes while throwing one interception.
  • Stafford has put up 905 passing yards (301.7 per game) and has a 72% completion percentage this year (72-of-100) over his last three games, while throwing six touchdowns and one interception.
  • He also has 36 rushing yards on 15 carries (with two touchdowns), averaging 12.0 yards per game.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Cooper Kupp

191

31.5%

145

1947

16

37

32.7%

Van Jefferson

89

14.7%

50

802

6

15

13.3%

Tyler Higbee

85

14.0%

61

560

5

18

15.9%

Powered By Data Skrive