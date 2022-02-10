Sony Michel Super Bowl Player Prop Bets - Los Angeles vs. Cincinnati
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Sony Michel Prop Bet Odds
Sony Michel Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Michel has carried the ball 208 times for a team-high 845 yards (49.7 per game), with four touchdowns.
- And he has caught 21 passes for 128 yards (7.5 per game) with one TD.
- His team has run the ball 420 times this season, and he's taken 208 of those attempts (49.5%).
- The Rams have thrown the ball in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Michel's matchup with the Bengals.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- In his only career matchup against them, Michel finished with 89 rushing yards against the Bengals, 68.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Michel did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Bengals.
- The Bengals have the NFL's fifth-ranked defense against the run, giving up 102.5 yards per game.
- This season the Bengals have given up 15 rushing TDs. They are ranked 14th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the 49ers, Michel ran for 16 yards on 10 carries.
- In his last three games, Michel has rushed for 78 yards (26.0 per game) on 24 carries.
Michel's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Sony Michel
208
49.5%
845
4
45
54.9%
4.1
Darrell Henderson
149
35.5%
688
5
24
29.3%
4.6
Robert Woods
8
1.9%
46
1
2
2.4%
5.8
Matthew Stafford
32
7.6%
43
0
7
8.5%
1.3
Powered By Data Skrive