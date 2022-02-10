In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Sony Michel for Sunday's game, which starts at 6:30 PM ET on NBC, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This season's Super Bowl will feature Michel and the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) squaring off against the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Sony Michel Prop Bet Odds

Sony Michel Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Michel has carried the ball 208 times for a team-high 845 yards (49.7 per game), with four touchdowns.

And he has caught 21 passes for 128 yards (7.5 per game) with one TD.

His team has run the ball 420 times this season, and he's taken 208 of those attempts (49.5%).

The Rams have thrown the ball in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

In his only career matchup against them, Michel finished with 89 rushing yards against the Bengals, 68.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Michel did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Bengals.

The Bengals have the NFL's fifth-ranked defense against the run, giving up 102.5 yards per game.

This season the Bengals have given up 15 rushing TDs. They are ranked 14th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Last week against the 49ers, Michel ran for 16 yards on 10 carries.

In his last three games, Michel has rushed for 78 yards (26.0 per game) on 24 carries.

Michel's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Sony Michel 208 49.5% 845 4 45 54.9% 4.1 Darrell Henderson 149 35.5% 688 5 24 29.3% 4.6 Robert Woods 8 1.9% 46 1 2 2.4% 5.8 Matthew Stafford 32 7.6% 43 0 7 8.5% 1.3

