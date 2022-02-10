Skip to main content
Sony Michel Super Bowl Player Prop Bets - Los Angeles vs. Cincinnati

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Sony Michel for Sunday's game, which starts at 6:30 PM ET on NBC, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This season's Super Bowl will feature Michel and the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) squaring off against the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Sony Michel Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Michel has carried the ball 208 times for a team-high 845 yards (49.7 per game), with four touchdowns.
  • And he has caught 21 passes for 128 yards (7.5 per game) with one TD.
  • His team has run the ball 420 times this season, and he's taken 208 of those attempts (49.5%).
  • The Rams have thrown the ball in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • In his only career matchup against them, Michel finished with 89 rushing yards against the Bengals, 68.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Michel did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Bengals.
  • The Bengals have the NFL's fifth-ranked defense against the run, giving up 102.5 yards per game.
  • This season the Bengals have given up 15 rushing TDs. They are ranked 14th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the 49ers, Michel ran for 16 yards on 10 carries.
  • In his last three games, Michel has rushed for 78 yards (26.0 per game) on 24 carries.

Michel's Los Angeles Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Sony Michel

208

49.5%

845

4

45

54.9%

4.1

Darrell Henderson

149

35.5%

688

5

24

29.3%

4.6

Robert Woods

8

1.9%

46

1

2

2.4%

5.8

Matthew Stafford

32

7.6%

43

0

7

8.5%

1.3

