Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Tee Higgins for Sunday's game, which starts at 6:30 PM ET on NBC, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This season's Super Bowl will feature Higgins and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) taking on the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Odds

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Higgins has put together a 1,091-yard campaign so far (64.2 receiving yards per game) with six touchdowns, hauling in 74 balls on 110 targets.

So far this season, 19.8% of the 555 passes thrown by his team have gone Higgins' way.

Higgins has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 18.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have run 56.0% passing plays and 44.0% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

The Rams have the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 263.3 yards per game through the air.

At 1.0 passing TDs allowed per game, the Rams defense is ranked second in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Chiefs, Higgins totaled 103 yards on six receptions (averaging 17.2 yards per grab).

Over his last three outings, Higgins has caught 14 passes for 209 yards. He was targeted 23 times, and averaged 69.7 yards per game.

Higgins' Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tee Higgins 110 19.8% 74 1091 6 11 18.3% Ja'Marr Chase 128 23.1% 81 1455 13 12 20.0% Tyler Boyd 94 16.9% 67 828 5 7 11.7% C.J. Uzomah 63 11.4% 49 493 5 7 11.7%

