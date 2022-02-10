Tee Higgins Super Bowl Player Prop Bets - Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles
Tee Higgins Prop Bet Odds
Tee Higgins Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Higgins has put together a 1,091-yard campaign so far (64.2 receiving yards per game) with six touchdowns, hauling in 74 balls on 110 targets.
- So far this season, 19.8% of the 555 passes thrown by his team have gone Higgins' way.
- Higgins has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 18.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals have run 56.0% passing plays and 44.0% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- The Rams have the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 263.3 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.0 passing TDs allowed per game, the Rams defense is ranked second in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Chiefs, Higgins totaled 103 yards on six receptions (averaging 17.2 yards per grab).
- Over his last three outings, Higgins has caught 14 passes for 209 yards. He was targeted 23 times, and averaged 69.7 yards per game.
Higgins' Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tee Higgins
110
19.8%
74
1091
6
11
18.3%
Ja'Marr Chase
128
23.1%
81
1455
13
12
20.0%
Tyler Boyd
94
16.9%
67
828
5
7
11.7%
C.J. Uzomah
63
11.4%
49
493
5
7
11.7%
