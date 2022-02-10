Skip to main content
Tee Higgins Super Bowl Player Prop Bets - Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Tee Higgins for Sunday's game, which starts at 6:30 PM ET on NBC, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This season's Super Bowl will feature Higgins and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) taking on the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Higgins has put together a 1,091-yard campaign so far (64.2 receiving yards per game) with six touchdowns, hauling in 74 balls on 110 targets.
  • So far this season, 19.8% of the 555 passes thrown by his team have gone Higgins' way.
  • Higgins has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 18.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals have run 56.0% passing plays and 44.0% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • The Rams have the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 263.3 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.0 passing TDs allowed per game, the Rams defense is ranked second in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Chiefs, Higgins totaled 103 yards on six receptions (averaging 17.2 yards per grab).
  • Over his last three outings, Higgins has caught 14 passes for 209 yards. He was targeted 23 times, and averaged 69.7 yards per game.

Higgins' Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tee Higgins

110

19.8%

74

1091

6

11

18.3%

Ja'Marr Chase

128

23.1%

81

1455

13

12

20.0%

Tyler Boyd

94

16.9%

67

828

5

7

11.7%

C.J. Uzomah

63

11.4%

49

493

5

7

11.7%

Powered By Data Skrive